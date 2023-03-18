Boris Johnson’s allies plan ‘Spartacus-style’ ‘show of force’ in Commons vote on Partygate inquiry findings

Supporters of Boris Johnson will vote against any sanctions proposed by the privileges committee on the Partygate scandal, calling the investigation a witch hunt against the former prime minister.

The former Tory leader’s staunch allies also believe that opposing any recommendations submitted by the committee will act as a show of force for Rishi Sunak from his Commons predecessors’ base of support.

Johnsonites have described the planned solidarity position as akin to Spartacusthe 1960s Kirk Douglas film in which an enslaved foreigner leads a band of fugitives to overthrow a corrupt Rome, with Mr Johnson returning as Prime Minister.

A loyal ally said I : For my part, I will support Boris. The committee is just a useless witch hunt.

When asked how many more would be willing to vote to support Mr Johnson, the MP replied: a lot. The problem is that the Toads will vote against him and with Labor the numbers will be tough.

The comments come just days before Mr Johnson is due to give evidence at a public hearing before the privileges committee on Wednesday, where he will seek to present his defence.

If the committee of MPs finds it deliberately misled the Commons about what it knew about lockdown parties in Downing Street, it could recommend a range of sanctions, including a suspension of Parliament for more than 10 days , which could trigger a by-election. .

Such a move would be vigorously opposed by Mr Johnsons backers, the same ally insisting: if there is a forced by-election, I for one will decamp to Uxbridge [and South Ruislip, Mr Johnsons constituency] and he will be re-elected, which will be a real headache for those who voted against.

Remember that he was elected by the majority of the country. The job stitched it up and the audience knows it.

The veteran Tory said the situation was exactly like Spartacus, adding: The Red Wallers who fucked Boris are already feeling the electorate’s chill for getting rid of him. Boris could legitimately claim a return that he had been elected by the electorate. It was the inexperienced Tory flakes in the red walls and the most disenfranchised ministers of the 2015 era who opposed him to ambitious ends.

The comments come as fellow arch-Johnsonite Priti Patel warned this week that there is a culture of collusion involved in the privileges committee, as Mr Johnson’s supporters continue to seek to cast doubt on the whole process.

Another backbencher said I that reality shows that Labor has had a very dark hand in the background of this whole debate, in reference to party executive Sue Grays’ decision to apply to become Sir Keir Starmers’ chief of staff.

For Mr Sunak, the prospect of the privileges committee hearing threatens to create a dark cloud in the shape of Boris Johnson on the horizon, after several weeks of effective and crisis-free leadership.

A senior Mr Sunak supporter admitted there was an undercurrent of anxiety about his [Mr Johnson] have a platform again.

After securing a potential new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak followed it up showing other dexterous diplomatic skills on a stop-over trip to San Diego to press flesh with the US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as part of the Aukus. security pact.

His trip, during which he announced increased defense spending, an update to the Integrated Foreign and Security Policy Review and a new submarine-building deal with the United States and Australia, however, was almost overshadowed by a financial crisis.

The Prime Minister’s trip to the US was marked by hours of conversations with Jeremy Hunt, the Bank of England and others about how to save the UK branch of Silicon Valley Bank.

Mr Sunak privately gushed about the contribution from HSBC, which agreed to step in and buy the troubled bank without being able to do the normal due diligence they would want before taking on liabilities of this magnitude.

Treasury officials, already exhausted as the budget approached, had to stay up until 3 a.m. to discuss details before waking up at 6 a.m. to finalize the announcement before markets opened.

They feared a repeat on Wednesday, budget day, when bank giant Credit Suisse began to falter, dragging down shares of other European banks, driving an overall drop of 3% in the value of the FTSE 100 index.

It was only when the Swiss central bank promised to continue funding Credit Suisse that ministers began to relax, I understand.

They were equally relieved when the budget was tabled without the kind of outcome that has often been the fate of previous fiscal events. Mr Hunt prepared for his first budget speech by running a 19-mile run that morning in a bid to calm any remaining nerves.

There are things we knew would be controversial, a senior government source said, pointing to the decision to scrap the cap on the total amount of money savers can accumulate tax-free.

They were encouraged by the main doctors’ union which came out in favor of the policy: having the BMA say that there are doctors who are considering returning to work is the desired effect of the policy, added the source.

But while the doctors may be happy, the trussite wing of the Tory backbenches is less enthusiastic, leaving Mr Sunak to deal with growing dissatisfaction with his ghosts of past prime ministers.

Liz Truss’ allies have given a mixed reception to this week’s budget, with former upgrade secretary Simon Clarke calling the package of announcements a B+ during the week, with particular anger aimed at the record tax burden from the country.

Sir John Redwood, who along with Mr Clarke handed the Chancellor a dossier of demands to boost the economy’s growth, warned that Mr Hunts’ budget was not doing enough to spur the major investment which we need in domestic production more energy, more industry, more food, more technology.

It has failed to curb the self-defeating money ride of higher taxes and increased subsidies, he warned.

Despite concerns from backbench MPs, Mr Sunak will be feeling optimistic after a successful start to the spring. His week was capped by the prospect of an end to the ongoing strikes.

The prime minister had directly intervened in the talks with the nurses, using his authority to secure more money to break the deadlock. Optimism is now growing that a similar conclusion can be found with the teachers’ strikes, with intensive talks starting on Friday.

Despite the improving outlook, Mr Sunak is unlikely to let up. He will continue to work from Downing Street over the weekend. He rarely takes a break, unfortunately, admitted one of his senior advisers.

His stubborn approach to detail and furious work ethic is similar to that of another of his predecessors, Theresa May, who also presents a significant problem for the prime minister.

Having finally tabled its legislation to try to stop small boats crossing the Channel this week, its proposals received a scathing assessment from Ms May, who attacked the plans as unfair, unsustainable and damaging to the Kingdom’s international reputation -United.

While her increasingly pointed political interventions regularly draw applause, particularly on social media, some of those who have worked with her in government accuse her of being blindsided by her own decisions in No 10, including including his secret plans for a snap election to break the Brexit deadlock in 2019.

She’s a revisionist in her own right, says former cabinet minister I . She complained that she had abandoned the 0.7% aid target, but if it had been paid to the country, one of her main promises would have been to remove 0.7%!

Nonetheless, his opposition to swaths of the Illegal Migrant Bill is likely to challenge Mr Sunak’s ability to pass the legislation without major concessions around a new asylum system, as conservative moderates seek to significantly amend the bill.

But first, the Prime Minister faces another twist from Mr Johnson on Wednesday. Mr Sunak hopes his former colleague will not become a martyr, like Spartacus, and risk undoing his recent progress.