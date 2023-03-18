Chinese President Xi to visit Putin under shadow of war crimes warrant





Global dividing lines on Russia’s war in Ukraine hardened on Friday with the announcement that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would personally meet President Vladimir V. Putin in Russia next week and that he would do so under the shadow of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court that accuses Mr. Putin of war crimes. Xi’s visit was presented by China as a personal diplomatic mission to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. But it is more widely seen by Western officials as the clearest sign of China’s support for Mr Putin, and that Mr Xi is increasingly determined to challenge the idea of ​​a world order led by the powers that be. United States by drawing other countries into a closer orbit with China. Even with a seemingly strengthened lifeline from China, Russia looked more isolated than ever on Friday. Its neighbour, Finland, has overcome a hurdle to join NATO. European allies maneuvered to obtain Ukrainian warplanes. And, more dramatically still, the International Criminal Court in The Hague charged Mr. Putin with war crimes, putting him alongside a handful of other national leaders, including Slobodan Milosevic and Charles Taylor, to deal with such charge. In issuing its arrest warrant, the court said Mr Putin was personally responsible for the kidnapping and deportation of Ukrainian children.

Russia did not sign the 2002 treaty which established the authority of the ICC, and its Foreign Office has dismissed the charges of war crimes, as it has since the start of the invasion. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the ministry, said that Russia will not cooperate with the court and that its decisions do not make sense for our country, including from a legal point of view.

There was no immediate reaction to the ICC from China, which is also not a party to the treaty and which has resisted Western calls to further isolate Russia. Xi’s three-day visit to Moscow was due to start on Monday, as Beijing tries to leverage its power in world affairs and supplant US influence in world capitals. The diplomatic trip is set to take place just a week after two staunch rivals, Saudi Arabia and Iran, announced a China-mediated rapprochement that stunned many diplomats in the United States and Europe. China has already offered a peace settlement to the war in Ukraine, but many US and European officials view it with skepticism, noting that it does not address important issues such as the withdrawal of Russian troops.

A ceasefire is now, once again, the ratification of the Russian conquest, National Security Council spokesman John F. Kirby told reporters on Friday. It would, in effect, recognize Russia’s gains and its attempt to conquer territory from its neighbors by force, allowing Russian troops to continue to occupy sovereign Ukrainian territory. Mr. Kirby also expressed doubts that Mr. Xi’s meeting next week in Russia represents a real peacemaking effort, and repeated his concerns that China was considering providing Russia weapons for use in war. It is unclear whether Mr Xi intends to speak separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has spent much of the last year on a diplomatic push calling for support. Mr. Kirby said it was very important for Mr. Xi to hear from Ukraine, and not just Mr. Putin and not just from the Russian perspective.

Although a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said Xi’s visit was aimed at persuading peace and promoting talks, Beijing and Moscow described the meeting as a chance to deepen the links.

The Kremlin said the talks would focus on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi would use the visit to increase mutual trust and understanding between Russia and China, which it said set a new paradigm for international relations. This push for a new paradigm appears to be at the heart of Mr. Xi’s diplomatic push in recent months, as he has attempted to project an image of a global statesman who works with all comers, regardless of how they came to power or how they hold it. More importantly, Mr. Xi has recently courted leaders whose relations with the United States are strained or those who openly disagree with it. He met President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko of Belarus in March, and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran before that, welcoming the Iranian leader, who has supplied drones to Russia, with a 21-gun salute in the square Tiananmen. And on a visit to Saudi Arabia, he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, who embraced him with a pageantry that contrasted sharply with the princes he met earlier with President Biden, who had called the pariah Saudi Arabia for its rights record. Entering his third term as president, Xi has taken a tougher stance against what he calls a US effort to block China’s rise. To counter it, he urged Chinese industries to reduce their reliance on Western technology, hailed China’s growth as proof that it doesn’t need Western politics, and portrayed China like a nation under siege, just like Mr. Putin did in his speeches to the Russians.

Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development, Xi said in a statement. a speech this month, according to China’s official news agency.

As China has moved closer to Russia, so have European nations around NATO and Ukraine. Turkey announced on Friday that it was preparing to ratify Finland’s application to join NATO, removing a major obstacle to the country’s membership in the alliance, although Sweden’s application remains. blocked. And the Slovak government announced it would send 13 Soviet-designed MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, a day after Poland’s president made a similar announcement. Ukraine has been pushing for fighter jets for months, just as it has urged NATO members to send it advanced rocket systems, air defenses and, more recently, tanks slowly receiving most weapons that she asked. But it hasn’t come without intense bickering among allies, and on Friday German officials said Poland must ensure that none of the MiG planes it now plans to send to Ukraine were among of those that Berlin sold in Warsaw in 2003.

The Biden administration has so far refused to send F-16 fighter jets requested by Ukraine, but has suggested weapons may continue to reach the battlefield from other countries. Ukraine has welcomed this aid, although it has also persisted in its calls for more advanced weaponry that could be used for more meaningful purposes. Most of Slovakia’s MiG-29 fighter jets are not serviceable, for example, meaning that while they could provide spares for Ukraine’s own fleet of Soviet-era jets , Ukrainian officials believe they are unlikely to change the balance of power on the battlefield. .

David Pierson , Valerie Hopkins , Lara Jacques , Marc Santora , Michael D. Shear , Viviane Nereim And Keith Bradsher contributed report.

