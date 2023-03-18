Conservatives take a real risk wearing work clothes

Comment this story Comment

The economic facts do not favor the Conservative ruling party in the UK. In the next general election, the Labor opposition will ask voters: are you and your family better off than 14 years ago? The answer is probably a firm no. By 2024, the standard of living is expected to fall by the greatest amount in a two-year period since records began. Double-digit inflation could, as the Office for Budget Responsibility optimistically predicts, drop below 3% by the end of the year, but in the meantime real wages are being hit. Historically, conservatives have thrived at the polls when the housing market is buoyant. Yet prices are now falling and rising mortgage rates are hitting homeowners in the pocket. Even death rates in the UK are falling compared to the rest of the G7, minus America.

The Conservatives may point to undoubted success, an improvement in education standards, but students do not vote. Britons are paying more taxes but seeing public services cut after years of Tory austerity. The feel-good factor that brings electoral triumphs will be sorely absent next year.

So can the Conservatives close their double-digit deficit in the opinion polls? Their chief strategist Isaac Levido, who orchestrated their 2019 election triumph, believes there is a steep and narrow road to victory if the government can deliver on public priorities. Labors’ lead is softer than it looks, and Keir Starmer is no Tony Blair.

First, there is the leadership factor. The Tories must show voters that No 10 is under capable leadership after a year of chaos under party-loving Chancellor Boris Johnson and carefree Liz Truss. With the technocratic and teetotal Rishi Sunak at the helm, it’s almost mission accomplished.

Second, voters have endured six years of political turmoil since Brexit: now they want to live in less interesting times. Abroad, the Prime Minister is easing post-Brexit tensions with Europe and has won the trust of the White House as a direct trader on Northern Ireland. At home, a pay deal with unions representing striking nurses and paramedics is set to serve as the gold standard settlement for a host of other labor disputes that have made headlines over shattered Britain.

A period of quiescence, or even silence, on the part of Conservative MPs is also required. Miraculously, party discipline appears to have been restored for the time being despite rumors from Johnson and Truss and their supporters. But watch this space.

Third, the government must deliver. Four of the Sunaks’ five New Year’s promises, to halve inflation, grow the economy, cut public debt and reduce NHS waiting lists could be fulfilled by Election Day. The Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told a meeting of Tory backbenchers after presenting the annual budget on Wednesday.

The margins between success and failure, however, are slim. Hunt boasted that the UK will avoid recession this year, but after the banking crises in the US and Switzerland an international credit crunch cannot be ruled out. As things stand, Hunt will be lucky to meet his own rule of reducing debt as a percentage of GDP.

The Prime Minister’s fifth promise, which is to prevent small boats carrying migrants from crossing the English Channel, looks like a hostage of fortune. The government is trying all legal evasions and employing all the tricks of diplomacy to stem the influx. Voters who defected from Labor to the Conservatives in the last election over Brexit and immigration want results, but the courts could ultimately thwart their wishes.

A fourth way to beat Labor is, of course, to join them. Many of Hunts’ budget measures this week could have come from the opposition playbook.

During most years of Tory rule, corporate taxes were gradually reduced. Now Hunt takes them to 25% from 19% near the level he was under Labor before the Tories came to power. So far, so social democratic.

When the Labor Party proposed an energy price cap a few years ago, its leader was denounced as a Marxist by then Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron. On Wednesday, Hunt extended the 2,500 power price guarantee for another three months. We are all Marxists now, it seems. Labor has also proposed a windfall tax on energy companies, which has been criticized for its chilling effect on investment. The curators duly delivered it.

Hunt has a magpie eye for Labour’s most appealing policies. The opposition party’s family pledge to provide better childcare prompted him to shell out 4 billion. It offers 30 hours a week of free childcare to parents of one- and two-year-olds. Apparently, the rationale is to get parents back to work to alleviate labor shortages. In reality, it is a major extension of the welfare state.

But two can play the imitation game. Labor leader Starmer, who once favored a second referendum on EU membership, no longer even encourages a return to his single market. Labor supports the independent nuclear deterrent Trident, supports military aid to Ukraine and flies the Union flag. The opposition is now also in favor of restrictions on migration.

The Hunts budget received a reasonable reception in the opinion polls: voters applauded the maintenance of the subsidy for fuel bills, the freezing of the fuel tax and the extension of the nursery. However, the Conservatives’ poll ratings did not improve. For not all Labour’s conservative imitations are flattering. In normal times, public spending should not exceed 37% of GDP, the archthatcherite Sunak once said. Yet the OBR predicts the tax burden is on course to reach the highest level since the end of the Second World War, when Labor Prime Minister Clement Attlee was in office.

More than three million people are being suckered into paying income tax after tax thresholds are frozen, a type of tax sleight of hand once favored by Labor chancellors. A further 2.1 million will start paying income at the higher rate of 40%, and another 350,000 will pay the top 45% rate. Sunak’s plan has always been to cut taxes before the election but only after stabilizing finances. But it is getting very late for the gifts to have much effect.

In the election, No 10 hopes voters will reward the prime minister for his skill. Unless growth returns, however, their bank balances will point them in another direction.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its main political commentator.