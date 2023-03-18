Millet can help meet food security challenges: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference in New Delhi on Saturday, March 18, 2023. | Photo credit: Twitter@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 18, 2023 said millet can help address food security challenges as well as eating habits and called on agricultural scientists to work towards increasing the share of nutrients. cereals in the national food basket. Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the World Millet Conference (Shri Anna), he said it was a great honor for the country that after India’s proposal and efforts, the United Nations have declared 2023 the “International Year of Millet”. Mr Modi said that India is constantly trying to promote millet or Shri Anna as a global movement. Speaking at the Global Millets (Shree Anna) conference in Delhi. Let’s make the “International Year of Millet” a huge success. https://t.co/KonmfdQRhP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2023 Emphasizing that millets can be grown easily in adverse climatic conditions and without chemicals or fertilizers, the Prime Minister said India’s millet mission will benefit 2.5 crores of small and marginal farmers in the country. “Today, millet accounts for only 5-6% of the national food basket. I urge Indian scientists and agricultural experts to work quickly to increase this share. We will have to set achievable targets for this,” said Mr. Modified. IPL diets Stating that the government has launched a Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for the food processing sector, he called on companies to take advantage of the scheme to increase the production of millet products. Recognizing the importance of millets or nutri-cereals and creating national and global demand while providing nutritious food to the people, India spearheaded the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA ) to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. India’s proposal was backed by 72 countries and the UNGA declared 2023 the International Year of Millet in March 2021. Millet is a common term to categorize small-seeded grasses which are often referred to as nutri-cereals or dryland cereals and includes sorghum (Jowar), pearl millet (Bajra), small millet (Ragi), small millet (Kutki), Foxtail Millet (Kakun), Proso Millet (Cheena), Barnyard Millet (Sawa), Kodo Millet (Kodon) and other millets. India produces more than 170 lakh tons of millet, which is 80% of Asian production and 20% of world production. While the global average yield of millet is 1,229 kg/ha, the yield in India is 1,239 kg/ha. The Prime Minister also unveiled a personalized postage stamp and 75 rupiah coin on the occasion of the International Year of Millet (IYMI)-2023.

