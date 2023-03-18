Turkey agrees to start Finland’s NATO membership process









Turkey’s president said his government would start ratifying Finland’s application for NATO membership, paving the way for the country to join the security alliance after months of delay. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the announcement alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinist, saying Finland has taken concrete steps to address concerns about groups Turkey considers terrorist organizations. Finland announced its intention to join NATO in May 2022, along with Sweden, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the two countries to abandon their long-standing non-aligned status. The move was a setback for Moscow, with the war in Ukraine triggering the kind of NATO expansion that Russia invaded Ukraine to prevent. The candidacies of Finland and Sweden were welcomed by almost all NATO leaders, but under NATO rules only one member state can veto a new candidate joining. The Turks Erdogan put a spoke in the wheel when he said he did not view the two countries positively for NATO membership, accusing them of harboring Kurdish terrorist organisations. We have decided to start the process of parliamentary ratification of Finland’s NATO accession protocol, Erdogan said at the press conference in Ankara. Erdogan said he believed NATO would become even stronger with Finland’s membership. It is very good to hear this news, added Niinist. Erdogan’s blessing removes the main obstacle to Finland’s NATO membership. In addition, the ruling party in Hungary has declared that it will also approve Finland’s membership. A parliamentary vote had been blocked, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accusing Finland and Sweden of spreading outright lies about his country’s rule of law record. In late February, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that although Turkey had expressed some concerns about Sweden’s and Finland’s candidacies, it was primarily concerned about Sweden’s. On Friday, Niinist pressed for Turkey to reevaluate Sweden’s candidacy. I have the feeling that Finland’s NATO membership is not complete without Sweden, he said. But Erdogan said Turkey would not change its approach to Sweden’s NATO bid unless positive steps were taken. Turkey accuses Sweden of harboring members of terrorist groups, which Sweden denies.

