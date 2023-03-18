Pakistan: Imran Khan says he ‘will be arrested’ on his way to court in Islamabad





The government moved the hearing venue for the Toshakhana case from the Extra Sessions Court to a court complex

Posted: Sat Mar 18 2023, 9:37 AM

Last update: Sat, March 18, 2023, 12:07 PM

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, who is due to appear in court today in the Toshakhana case, flew to Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The former prime minister released a video from the road saying that “these people are planning to arrest him”.

“I know they are going to arrest me, despite that I will go to court. I believe in the law,” he says in the video.

The area was placed under tight security ahead of Khan’s visit to the Islamabad court complex.

On the road, his convoy would have encountered an accident. Bol News reported on Saturday afternoon that one car in the convoy had a burst tire and the tire of another was punctured en route, resulting in an accident.

The Pakistani government on Friday moved the hearing venue for the Toshakhana case from the Extra Sessions Court to a court complex over Imran Khan’s security concerns, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Security protocols were breached when Khan visited the courthouse last month because PTI members broke down all the barricades during appearances by their party leader in several courts.

On this particular occasion, several of the employees vandalized the structure and disturbed the decorum of the courtroom.

On March 14, when Islamabad police traveled to Lahore to arrest Khan as per court instructions, they were met with resistance; as a result, more than 60 police officers from Islamabad and Punjab were injured, and several PTI workers were also injured, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has also been granted protection bail in nine cases by the two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

A protective bond has been approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan has secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till March 27, while protection bail in five cases in Islamabad has been approved till March 24.

