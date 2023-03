Less than a week after PM Modi’s inauguration, Bengaluru-Mysuru highway flooded after rains

Less than a week after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway witnessed gridlock on Saturday morning after light overnight rains caused traffic jams. Flooding near an underpass near Sangabasavana Doddi between Ramanagara and Bidadi caused chaos on Saturday as vehicles were spotted stuck in traffic jams.

We had left room for the sewers, but some villagers blocked the sewers with mud, which caused flooding. We are clearing it and the road will be open as usual, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project manager BT Sridhar told the Indian Express. Moreover, last August, the same section was flooded following heavy rains. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who visited the road in January this year, commented on the flooding and said a technical team was looking into the matter. We will ensure that this does not happen again. A road safety audit is also underway to prevent road accidents on the section, he said. On March 12, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 118 km Bangalore-Mysuru highway project. The highway cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to around 75 minutes, officials said. The Rs 8,480 crore project involves six lanes of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. The NHAI had started collecting the toll on Tuesday and political parties including Janata Dal (secular) had staged protests against the collection of tolls without the road works being completed. Meanwhile, several areas of Bangalore were plunged into darkness for four to five hours on Friday after the city recorded 5.3mm of rain. There were technical problems in the Muss loader at Jayadeva, Attur-Yelahanka and Magadi Road due to high winds and rains. This led to power cuts in several areas. We worked all night to resolve the issue. The transformers have been repaired. The situation is now normal, an official from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited said. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room has also received complaints of falling tree branches in Indiranagar, Rajajinagar and Muddayyana Palya. HAL has also witnessed rampant traffic due to waterlogging.

