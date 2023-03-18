Prabowo admits he learned a lot from Jokowi





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto hailed the performance of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as Indonesia’s top leader. In fact, Prabowo admitted that he learned a lot from Jokowi about leading a country. Prabowo conveyed this by attending an istighosah and prayer event with the Malay-Banjar Rabithah, at Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan on Friday (17/3/2023). Prabowo was invited by Jokowi to attend this activity. “I witness, I see Pak Jokowi’s commitment to extraordinary people, he always thinks for ordinary people. Me Yeah Finally, I have to admit that in terms of leading the country, I have to learn from Pak Joko Widodo,” said Prabowo. Prabowo then talked about his background, which was a TNI soldier and understood military strategy. However, he said, in dealing with a country he learned from Jokowi. “I used to be a soldier, I understood combat, I understood war, but now I learn a lot about state affairs from Pak Joko Widodo. Because of that, he may have taken me everywhere, maybe he wanted to teach me, I don’t. I don’t know, but about that,” he said. Prabowo also revealed that he felt it was not wrong to join President Jokowi’s cabinet. In fact, he admitted that he was proud to be able to work with the former governor of DKI Jakarta, even though he contested the presidential and vice-presidential elections in the 2019 elections. “Not only do I feel that I am not wrong, but now I feel grateful and I feel proud to have joined President Joko Widodo,” Prabowo said. According to Prabowo, his decision to join the era of President Jokowi’s leadership is also an example of a form of democracy. He revealed that several countries were troubled by his close relationship with Jokowi after the elections. “In other countries it is difficult, difficult, so far only in the United States which is said to be the ‘grandmother’ of democracy, (the country) democracy was born, now when two great parties come into the room they say they are looking around, they don’t want to sit together. We are setting an example now, many countries are looking at us,” Prabowo said. On the other hand, Prabowo felt honored to be able to participate in the istighosah and prayer event with the Malay-Banjar Rabithah, in Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan. He said that in this region many religious leaders and kiai were born who not only preached religious teachings but also cultural traditions and of course helped to protect and develop Indonesia. “It is an honor for me personally to be present here at the istigosah and prayer event with the Malay Banjar clerics in the Malay-Banjar Rabitah Conference series of events in Tabalong,” he said. he declares. source: Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/rro15b409/prabowo-akui-banyak-belajar-dari-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related