What to expect from Xi Jinping’s visit to Vladimir Putin in Russia





The war in Ukraine is expected to dominate upcoming talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow. Scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday (March 20 to March 22), it marks the Chinese leadership’s first foray abroad since winning an unprecedented third presidential term. Xi, who according to the Wall Street Journal is plan to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the trip, is expected to maintain his role as a neutral peace broker during the three days of talks. Success on this front remains to be seen. Progress on the economic front, however, could prove more fruitful. Trade cooperation is likely to be a major topic of conversation, being a key part of the no-holds-barred partnership between Xi and Putin they sealed last February, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. Western sanctions against Russia, including a oil embargo And price cap, forced the Kremlin to look for business opportunities elsewhere. China stepped in, buying $50.6 billion value of crude oil from Russia from March to December last year, an increase of 45% over the previous year. China’s purchase of Russian coal and natural gas last year also increased 54% and 155%respectively. What are the main commodities traded between China and Russia? Economic relations between Russia and China, in figures $190 billion: THE record volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China reached in 2022, according to Chinese customs authorities 38%: Market share of Chinese car brands in Russia in November 2022, compared to just under 10% in January 2022, according to the analysis by the Russian company Autostat $200 billion: Volume of trade that Russia aims to achieve this year with China 19.8%: Increase in trade between Russia and China in January and February of this year, amounting to 15 billion dollars Quotable Russia and China are reaching new levels of cooperation. A declaration made by Russian President Vladimir Putin after his meeting with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Moscow on February 22, 2023 Can China negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine? China has stepped up efforts to bring Ukraine and Russia closer to negotiating a peace deal, with Xi’s visit a month after Beijing issued a 12 point diet to end the conflict. Russia, so far, has largely rebuffed China’s efforts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in A declaration last month: At the moment, we do not see the premises for this case to take a peaceful path. Earlier this week, Chinese diplomat Qin Gang told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call that he hopes Ukraine hold talks with Russia, while emphasizing the importance of territorial integrity. Related stories How much money has India saved in one year by buying Russian fuel? Unprecedented boom has made Russia India’s seventh largest trading partner Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to restore trade and diplomatic relations under a China-brokered deal

