Pak police broke into Imran Khan’s home hours after he left for court





Bushra Begum, Imran Khan’s wife, was at home when the police entered her house.

Lahore/New Delhi:

Pakistani police entered former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Lahore home on Saturday as he traveled to Islamabad for a hearing in a corruption case, his party officials said.

Bushra Begum, Mr Khan’s wife, was at home when police removed the barricades and broke into her house, they said.

During the operation, at least 10 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf workers were injured and more than 30 arrested, the PTI news agency reported.

His party shared a video on its official Twitter account which showed supporters of Mr Khan at his home being lathi-charged by police officers.

Worst type of torture in Zaman Park right now. If something happens, will you paint it again as an accident! ? #____ pic.twitter.com/5S45UDVvMZ

PTI (@PTIofficial) March 18, 2023

“Meanwhile, Punjab Police carried out an attack on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? accept a date,” Mr Khan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police carried out an attack on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London’s plan where pledges were made to bring runaway Nawaz Sharif to power in return for accepting an appointment.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

The move follows days of deadlock and intense clashes between his supporters and police when attempts were made to arrest him for skipping several previous hearings.

Earlier this week, security forces fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Mr Khan supporters who cordoned off his home in a bid to prevent his arrest.

The High Court in Islamabad yesterday suspended the non-dischargeable arrest warrants issued against Mr Khan until today, giving him the opportunity to appear in the District Court to defend charges that he illegally sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while he was Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer presented a recognizance to the High Court, assuring that the PTI leader would appear in court on March 18.

Imran Khan, who was shot while campaigning in November 2022, had said in an interview that the threat to his life was greater than before.

Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote last year and has been harassed in dozens of court cases as he campaigned for a snap election and a return to power.

As the political drama unfolds, the country faces a sharp economic downturn, risking default if help from the International Monetary Fund cannot be secured.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-bushra-begum-pakistan-crisis-as-imran-khan-heads-to-islamabad-court-police-enter-his-lahore-residence-3872063 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

