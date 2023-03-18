Trump News Today: Donald Trump back on Facebook as Stormy Daniels indictment looms





Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump’s lawyer, Evan Corcoran, to testify before a grand jury regarding conversations he had with the former president regarding the trove of classified documents found at his Mar-a- Lake in Florida. The decision undermines the attorney-client privilege by which the couple would otherwise have been protected.

Meanwhile, law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels are preparing for the possibility that Mr. Trump could be charged as soon as next week in connection with the silent payment of Stormy Daniels, according to NBC News.

New York prosecutors are expected to make a decision soon on whether Mr. Trump should face criminal charges. In a sign that his campaign is worried about a possible indictment, they released a statement attacking the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Meanwhile, on social media, Mr Trump triumphantly returned to Facebook and posted no less than eight videos on his Truth Social account on Friday. Earlier, YouTube announced the end of its ban on the platform. The video-sharing site and all other social media sites took down the former president’s platform following the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot for inciting violence.

The new chief justice of the District Court in Washington, D.C., who will oversee special advocate investigations into former President Donald Trump by the Justice Department, was once a roommate of Trump’s Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh , while in law school.

Judge James Boasberg, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, has been praised by Republican and Democratic presidents in the past.

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.

1679125500Ron DeSantis saw a Guantanamo prisoner being tortured

A former prison camp inmate at Guantanamo Bay has claimed that Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis saw him being tortured while in office.

Mansoor Adayfi, a Yemeni citizen who was detained for 14 years at the US naval base in Cuba, told The Independent in an extraordinary interview that he was brutally force-fed by camp staff during a hunger strike in 2006, and that Mr. DeSantis was present. for at least one of these sessions.

Richard Hall reports for The Independent.

1679120100Pence says Buttigieg can’t take a joke as he doubles down on homophobic comment

Former Vice President Mike Pence doubled down on homophobic comments he made about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his speech at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, DC.

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.

1679114700How Trump’s team plans to launch a smear campaign against Manhattan DA

Two of Mr Trump’s political allies have told the New York Times that his campaign is bracing for a political war if or when DA Alvin Braggs’ office indicts the former president for the silent payment of adult film star Stormy Daniels .

Rachel Sharp has the story.

1679109311Trump revels in his achievements for farmers and makes it awkward

Donald Trump released another video (the seventh today) reveling in his achievements for farmers in the fight against China and the removal of farm death taxes.

It wouldn’t be a Trump video without some level of awkward wording or bizarre exaggeration, watch below as he makes a point of saying to farmers wondering about estate planning: If you don’t like so much your children and that there are people who don’t, and perhaps rightly so. doesn’t matter, because frankly, you have nothing to leave them.

1679105704Different styles on display in Trump v DeSantis

While DeSantis has taken a cloistered approach, Trump has maximized his interactions with voters and the press as he begins to visit early voting states, an effort aides say is part of a larger push to contrast. Trump’s strengths with DeSantis’ perceived weaknesses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a top Republican presidential candidate who has become a powerful force in national politics while eschewing the personal relationships, intimate moments and unscripted questions that have long fueled successful presidential bids. White House.

1679102104Ex-editor of Jewish newspaper arrested for role in Capitol riot

A former editor of a major Orthodox Jewish newspaper has been arrested in connection with the January 6 uprising.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) affidavit said Elliot Resnick, 39, was editor of The Jewish Press when he joined the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on 6 January 2021, the Associated Press reported.

reports Sravasti Dasgupta.

1679098504Two dozen Trump aides and Mar-a-Lago staff subpoenaed in Mar-a-Lago papers investigation

At least two dozen people close to Donald Trump, ranging from inner circle aides to staff at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, have been subpoenaed as part of a special counsel’s investigation into former presidents’ handling of classified documents, CNN reports.

They are casting an extremely wide net over anyone who might have seen something, an unnamed source familiar with the investigation told the broadcaster.

1679094911Trump’s doomsday rhetoric surrounds potential indictments and 2024 campaign

Big problems, catastrophe, world war… Alex Woodward reports on the dark visions of former presidents.

1679091311Former Air Force officer sentenced to prison for Capitol attack

A retired Air Force officer who stormed the United States Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zippered handcuffs through the Senate Gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.

Larry Brock joined other rioters in the Senate just minutes after then-Vice President Mike Pence, senators and their staff evacuated the chamber to escape the mob that attacked the building on January 6, 2021 .

U.S. District Judge John Bates also sentenced Brock to two years of supervised release after his prison sentence and ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

