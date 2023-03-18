Turkish president says he will support Finland’s NATO bid





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday his government would move forward with the ratification of Finland’s NATO bid, paving the way for the country to join the military bloc ahead of Sweden, which had applied for the same moment. The breakthrough came as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto was in Ankara, the Turkish capital, to meet Erdogan. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO 10 months ago following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of non-alignment. NATO needs the unanimous approval of its existing 30 members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have yet to ratify offers from the Nordic nations. The Turkish government has accused Sweden and Finland of being too soft on groups it considers terrorist organizations, but expressed more reservations about Sweden. Regarding the fulfillment of its commitments in the trilateral memorandum of understanding, we have seen that Finland has taken genuine and concrete measures, Erdogan told a press conference after his meeting with Niinisto . This sensitivity [is] for the security of our country and, based on the progress made in Finland’s NATO accession protocol, we have decided to start the ratification process in our parliament, Erdogan added. With his agreement, the Finnish candidacy can now be submitted to parliament, where the Erdogan party and its allies hold the majority. Ratification is expected before Turkey holds its presidential and legislative elections, scheduled for May 14. Erdogan suggested on Wednesday that his country could accept Finland’s membership after Niinistos’ trip. Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed an agreement last June to resolve disputes over the membership of Nordic states. The document included clauses addressing Ankara’s claims that Stockholm and Helsinki had failed to take its concerns seriously enough about those they considered terrorists, particularly supporters of Kurdish militants who led a 39-year-old insurgency in Turkey and the people Ankara links to a 2016 coup attempt. A series of separate protests in Stockholm, including a demonstration by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Koran outside the Turkish embassy, ​​also angered Turkish officials. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and lawmakers have repeatedly promised to ratify the two countries’ applications for NATO membership. But the Hungarian parliament has repeatedly postponed a ratification vote and has not given a specific date as to when the vote will finally take place. Niinisto arrived in Turkey on Thursday and visited areas affected by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 52,000 people in Turkey and Syria last month. I have known Erdogan for a long time. I’m sure it has important messages, Niinisto said during a visit to Kahramanmaras, one of the provinces hardest hit by the February 6 earthquake. Before leaving Helsinki, Niinisto said Turkish officials had requested his presence in Ankara to announce Turkey’s decision on Finland’s bid. He also underlined his support for Sweden’s early admission and, in a post on Twitter, said he had a good chat with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ahead of his trip to Turkey. Kristersson said Sweden hopes for a quick ratification process after the elections in Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2023-03-17/turkey-erdogan-support-finland-join-nato The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related