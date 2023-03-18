Trump returns to Facebook and YouTube after reinstatement





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump has returned to Facebook after a ban of more than two years.

I’M BACK! Trump posted on the site weeks after reactivating his personal account. He also shared an old music video in which he said: Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.

Trump posted the same clip on YouTube, which announced on Friday that it was also hosting it.

Facebook parent Metahad said in January it would restore Trump’s personal account in the coming weeks, ending the suspension it imposed following the Jan. 6 uprising, when supporters of Trump violently stormed the US Capitol in an effort to stop the peaceful transition. power.

His access to Facebook and Instagram was restored on February 9, the company confirmed.

The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying about the good, bad and ugly so they can make informed choices at the ballot box, wrote Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs at Metas, at the time.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlsons’ contempt for Trump revealed in defamation lawsuits

The company also said it will add new security barriers to ensure there are no repeat offenders who break its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.

Facebook, the world’s largest social media site, had been both a public tool and a crucial source of fundraising revenue for Trump’s two previous campaigns.

YouTube, in a tweet, announced earlier Friday that starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content.

We carefully weighed the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chances of voters hearing similarly from leading national candidates in the run-up to an election, they wrote.

Twitter also reinstated Trump’s account last year after Elon Musk took over the company, but the former president has so far chosen not to tweet.

Instead, he posts frequently on his own Truth Social site, which he launched after the suspensions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-returns-to-facebook-youtube-after-reinstatement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related