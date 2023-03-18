Pakistani police storm former Prime Minister Khan’s home and arrest 30 people





Pakistani police stormed the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore and arrested 30 people

By BABAR DOGAR Associated Press

LAHORE, Islamabad – Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 30 people amid tear gas fire after someone opened fire from the rooftop of the building, officials said.

Senior Police Officer Suhail Sukhera, who is leading the operation in an upscale area of ​​Lahore, said police decided to remove the encroachments and a blockade erected by the Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its defiant supporters.

He said Khan supporters wielding batons tried to resist police by throwing rocks and petrol bombs, but officers continued until a man on the roof of Khan’s residence opened fire. No one was hurt.

Sukhera said police broke down the main door of the Khans’ residence and found masks, bottles filled with gasoline, iron bars and batons used in attacks on police during the week. Sukhera said inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to house those involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers.

Witnesses said police tried to disperse Khan’s supporters by firing tear gas and chased them into several homes in the Zaman Park neighborhood. Khan was due to appear in a court in Islamabad on Saturday after a high court suspended his arrest warrant on Friday, granting him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a corruption case without being detained .

Khan had been locked up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case. His supporters threw rocks and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former prime minister from arrest.

Khan, during his road trip to Islamabad, said in a video message that the government had planned his arrest despite him traveling for a hearing. He said police broke into his residence in Lahore while his wife was home alone. He condemned the action and demanded that those responsible be punished.

Khan, now opposition leader, was ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament last April. He is accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets. It is one of many cases the former cricketer star turned Islamist politician has faced since his ousting.

The 70-year-old also claimed his removal from power was part of a plot by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. Washington and the Sharifs government have denied the allegations.

