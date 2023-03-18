Connect with us

Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi six days ago, was flooded on Friday due to heavy rains in the Ramanagara region of Karnataka. Angry commuters took to microblogging site Twitter to express their anguish. Stroke of genius. wrote Twitter user @shaandelhite, posting a video of what he claimed was the Bangalore-Mysuru highway.

The highway was built with the aim of decongesting traffic from Bengaluru to Mysuru, thereby reducing travel time from three hours to seventy-five minutes.

However, the same highway was flooded six days after its inauguration due to heavy rain. Traffic was reported to be slower on Saturday due to bumper-to-bumper crashes as water stood still in the highway’s undercut. These include the same underground bridge that was flooded last year when Karnataka received unprecedented rains.

Angry netizens took to Twitter to say that the state’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, was ignorant and should have opened the highway only after thorough verification.

The newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru highway by Narendra Modi. Its state after 6 days of inauguration. Masterstroke.” Shantanu wrote on Twitter.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, YSR also tweeted a video of the flooded highway. He wrote: Take a look at the new Bangalore – Mysuru highway which could not withstand moderate rain, Never rush and rush to open incomplete highways for elections”

A Bengalurian whose Twitter bio says he dreams of a pothole-free Bengaluru also took to Twitter to share a video from the highway. He wrote: Light rains that occurred overnight on #BengaluruMysuruExpressway led to flooding near Ramanagara on Saturday (18-3-23). The highway was inaugurated last week by PM Modi. A few days ago there were reports of bad roads on the newly constructed highway.”

The Bengaluru Rural Congressman also posted a video on Twitter. He said Dear @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari Is this the New India you talked about? Is this called Development under BJP rule? Is this the Acce Din” you promised?”

Days after its inauguration by Prime Minister #NarendraModi, the planning for the #BengaluruMysuruExpressway is on display. Waterlogging reported at several locations near #Ramanagara after a short spell of rain leading to accidents on the #highway. #Karnataka,” another Twitter user wrote.

During his polling visit to Karnataka six days ago, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several projects in his states including the Bangalore-Mysore highway. The 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project on NH-275 is a 6-10 lane controlled access highway developed at a cost of 8,480 crore by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The Bengaluru Mysuru highway was inaugurated on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the states, linking it to a subtle election campaign as the term of the government led by Basavaraj Bommai ends in May 2023 , and new elections to the Assembly are expected to take place in May. This year. .

On Friday, hailstones and rain battered the town of Kalaburagi.

In particular, three days after the inauguration, Deccan Chronicle had reported that a section of the newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru trunk road had been damaged at an overpass near Bidadi.

Once the damage was detected, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began the repair work.

