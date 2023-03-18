Why Trump’s indictment in New York is so risky





If the rule of law and the idea that no one is above the law means anything, we must hold to account the man who tried to destroy our government from within; Former President Donald Trump faces criminal indictment. But if New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicts Trump on charges related to his silent payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, it could threaten all other investigations against him. That’s why, for some of Trump’s biggest critics, the prospect of an indictment related to the Daniels case leads to little but existential fear. It’s not because the facts show that Trump did no wrongdoing; rather the opposite. It’s because of all the legal cases Trump faces, this one is perhaps the hardest to prove.

Of all the court cases Trump faces, this case is perhaps the most difficult to prove.

If Trump successfully defends himself against impeachment for his role in paying Daniels, we can predict that he will use it as justification that all charges against him are just so-called witch hunts. It doesn’t take much to imagine Trump relentlessly gloating over a loss by New York prosecutors. And it could have a cascading effect, not only emboldening Trump’s false claims that he did nothing wrong, but also making other prosecutors nervous about indicting Trump in other cases.

Again, Trump is expected to face criminal charges. He must be held accountable for the crimes he (allegedly) committed before, during and after his tenure. At least four other investigations are underway against him, each of which could offer a smoother legal avenue to punish him for his behavior. Overwhelming evidence indicates that Trump instigated or aided in an insurgency aimed at obstructing an official process, namely the certification of Electoral College votes. A taped phone call shows he attempted to commit voter fraud in Georgia. The wave of alleged crimes did not stop when Trump left office. An FBI search and court documents strongly suggest that he illegally took classified documents and kept them at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. And there is plenty of evidence to show that before Trump took office, he and the Trump Organization committed not only civil violations, but also financial crimes, lying about the value of Trump’s properties to pay lower taxes and get better deals on loans and insurance. .

Whether either of these cases will proceed is an open question, however; the more likely path is that the first criminal case ever brought against a former president will be one involving the scheme to silence Daniels’ claims she had an affair with Trump before he was president.

The first problem, although not at all insurmountable, is that this is an old case. The actions behind this case took place years ago. In fact, Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, has already been sentenced to federal prison and served time for his role in this alleged plot. Just before the 2016 presidential election, Cohen, through a shell company, paid Daniels $130,000 not to share her claims that she had an affair with Trump. A silent payment in itself is not illegal. The issue here was that it was done to influence the 2016 presidential election and therefore should be considered an undisclosed campaign contribution that greatly exceeded the applicable limit of $2,700 per contributor per election.

Trump is involved here. Cohen said he made the payments at Trump’s direction, implicating him in the illegal behavior. Additionally, Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payments, but incorrectly listed those reimbursement payments as legal fees and claimed there was a retainer agreement with Cohen, which apparently never existed. This could give rise to the crime of falsifying business documents. Normally this is a misdemeanor charge, but it can be turned into a felony if prosecutors show Trump intended to defraud, which includes intent to commit, assist in committing, or conceal another crime.

Proving that Trump had any intention is always tricky. He doesn’t leave a lot of smoking guns lying around. He doesn’t send emails or text messages. He speaks in code.

This is where our walk from indictment to conviction gets even trickier. First, proving that Trump had any intent is always tricky. He doesn’t leave a lot of smoking guns lying around. He doesn’t send emails or text messages. He speaks in code. We may know exactly what he means, but then he claims he said no such thing. As an example, Trump claims he has never met people he clearly has, which may be a cryptic statement. The fact is, Trump is slippery in his use of language, and he is lying. A lot.

One theory, consistent with Cohens’ plea agreement, as to what the other crime might be, is that the silent payment to Daniels amounts to a violation of New York State law. As MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin pointed out, part of New York’s election law prohibits two or more people from conspiring to promote or prevent any person’s election to public office by unlawful means. Under the law, at least one person must take action to carry out the conspiracy.

But we’re talking about Trumps as a federal nominee, and it may make more sense to consider his activities federal crimes. Therefore, alleging a violation of federal campaign finance laws seems like the most obvious route here. This is, in fact, one of the charges to which Cohen pleaded guilty. The potential problem is that where New York law states that falsifying business records can become a felony if linked to other crimes, it’s not entirely clear whether those other crimes can be federal crimes. . The law seems to be on Braggs’ side. There is precedent where people have been charged in New York with the state crime of tampering with records to conceal federal crimes.

The Braggs case isn’t unwinnable, but it’s far from a slam dunk. Trump claimed the case was simply too old, meaning the statute of limitations to bring the case has expired. This is probably the easiest hurdle for Bragg to clear. New York law includes an exception to the statute of limitations when someone has been continuously out of state.

Additionally, Trump has asserted and may continue to assert that he was simply relying on the advice of his attorney, Cohen. Trump would have to prove that Cohen explicitly told him the silent payment system was legal and that he relied on those statements in good faith. This would most likely require him to appear in the witness box, which could open him up to cross-examination on his many lies.

And, of course, there’s the not entirely trivial matter that one of Braggs’ key witnesses, Cohen, is a convicted felon. Trump would no doubt try to portray him as an uncredible witness who has lied before and will lie again. Then again, Cohen can certainly rehabilitate himself in the eyes of the jury, but it’s one more bump in Braggs’ road.

Any indictment of a former president would be historic. In fact, such an indictment would be a first in the history of our country. One thing we know about historical premieres: we think of them as tests of what’s possible. If Bragg were to go ahead with an indictment and lose his case, it would have a ripple effect, both legal and political, on future cases against Trump. In the interest of the rule of law and legal and political accountability, let’s hope Bragg and his office know something we don’t about the strength of his case against the former president.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/new-york-indict-trump-soon-case-riskier-appears-rcna75324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related