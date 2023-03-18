Rotary President Ir.H.Joko Widodo inaugurates Banjarbakula SPAM





BANJARBARU – LIPUTAN 4.COM. RI President, Ir.H.Joko Widodo inaugurated Banjarbakula Water Supply Scheme (SPAM), North Loktabat, Banjarbaru on Friday (17/3/23). The Chief Executive of Cipta Karya, Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, Diana Kusumastuti, revealed that the construction of Banjarbakula SPAM started from 2014 to 2022. Thank goodness we handed it over in June 2022 to the Provincial Government of South Kalimantan. Meanwhile, Banjarbakula SPAM has two water treatment plants (IPA) with a capacity of 250 liters and 500 liters per second respectively. The total capacity is therefore 750,000 per second, said Diana Kusumastuti. Banjarbakula’s SPAM aims to serve up to 74,202 home connections in stages and can be served by 2024, Diana said. In his address, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir.H.Joko Widodo said in his address that Banjarbakula SPAM which has a budget of 787 billion rupees should be utilized and taken advantage of . The SPAM Banjarbakula which was built here is the second stage. And the Banjarbakula SPAM can supply 60,000 households that need drinking water, said Jokowi, his nickname. Water from the Riam Kanan River is brought here, treated until clean and then supplied to 60,000 households across five regencies/towns in South Kalimantan i.e. Banjarbaru, Banjarmasin, Banjar Regency, Tanah Laut Regency and Barito Kuala Regency, said number one person. in Indonesia. During the inauguration of Banjarbakula SPAM, Governor of South Kalimantan H.Sahbirin Noor, Mayor of Banjarbaru HMAditya Mufti Ariffin, Deputy Mayor of Banjarmasin H.Arifin Noor, Acting Regent of Batola H.Mujiyat and Regent of Tanah Laut H.Sukamta accompanied the Indonesian President Mr. Ir.H.Joko.Widodo. The Mayor of Banjarbaru HMAditya Mufti Arifin expressed his gratitude because Banjarbakula SPAM was built using a budget from the center (APBN) through the post of the PUPR ministry directly. “We, on behalf of Banjarbaru City Government, thank the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir.H. Joko Widido and all the staff of PUPR who built the Banjarbakula SPAM,” he said. declared. “Hopefully the need for drinking water in Banjarbaru town and other affected regencies/towns can meet all the drinking water needs of the community,” Aditya said. Mayor of Banjarbaru HMAditya Mufti Arifin explained that Banjarbakula SPAM which was a central government aid which was built several years ago has now started operating,” he concluded (Liputan 4.Com ).

