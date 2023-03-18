Siege at Lahore residence of ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan, 20 PTI workers arrested





Lahore: In a shocking development, Pakistani police raided the residence of former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khans on Saturday just after he left his home to appear in court in Islamabad in the alleged Toshakhana corruption case. It came just a day after the arrest warrant for Khan was suspended by a Pakistani court in the same case. According to media reports, at least 20 aides and PTI party members were arrested on a lathi charge and crashed with force.

Meanwhile, calling it an assault, Khan, who was traveling to Islamabad from Lahore, said it was now clear that the Shebaaz Sharif government intended to arrest him despite court bail orders .

Meanwhile, Punjab Police carried out an attack on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone. Under what law are they doing this? This is part of London’s plan where pledges were made to bring runaway Nawaz Sharif to power in return for accepting a nomination, Khan informed on his Twitter timeline.

It is now clear that although I have been released on bail in all my cases, the PDM government intends to arrest me. Although knowing their dishonest intentions, I go to Islamabad and to the court because I believe in the rule of law. But the evil intentions of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all, he writes.

It is also evident now that the whole siege of Lahore was not aimed at ensuring my appearance in court in any case but was aimed at taking me to jail so that I would be unable to carry out our election campaign, he added .

The siege came after Pakistani police and PTI workers clashed for hours after an arrest warrant was issued for Khan for failure to appear in court in the alleged corruption case.

Khan, who was Pakistan’s elected prime minister, was ousted following a successful no-confidence motion against him last year. After that, Khan was shot during a rally and was injured.

