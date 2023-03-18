Narendra Modi – ‘PMO conman’ in J&K opens a Pandora’s box

You introduce yourself as Dr. Kiran J. Patel from Gujarat, Additional Director (Strategy and Campaigns) in the Prime Minister’s Office, with a verified Twitter account whose followers include a certain Pradipsinh Vaghela, an alleged General Secretary of BJP Gujarat.

How can you make fun of the powerful machines managed by the self-proclaimed most pampered chowkidar in the world?

At least such details were all Kiran Bhai Patel needed to boast of being accommodated in five star hotels in Kashmir, treated with the best hospitality in its tourist spots, allowed access to high security areas, including a no-civilian zone, and featuring Z-plus security.

In five months, he visited Kashmir four times.

A fortnight ago, Kiran Bhai was arrested on charges of being a fraudster. The arrest was made public on Friday.

If the charges against Kiran Bhai are true, it will mean that Kiran Bhai has ridiculed those who run one of the most militarized areas in the world, recently projected as a shining trophy in the Narendra Modi government’s security showcase.

The case raises several important questions, not the least of which are: Even if Kiran Bhai was a bona fide official of the PMO, did that entitle him to the pleasure trip he received at public expense? Worse, is this how PMO officials have been treated all this time in Kashmir?

By the time Kiran Bhai was arrested on March 3, he had posed as a PMO official to visit the Line of Control, Gulmarg snowy grasslands and Dal Lake. He had been housed in five-star hotels, was surrounded by security personnel and traveled in a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, largely paid for by the government. He also reportedly held several meetings with officials in Kashmir.

An element of disbelief also crept in. Even a quick search of the PMO site would have shown that no Director (Strategy and Campaigns) position is mentioned, which should have set off alarm bells and warranted further investigation.

Also, PMO officials do not land in trouble spots unannounced. Official communication from Delhi was reportedly initiated before such a visit took place.

Yashovardhan Jha Azad, a retired IPS officer and veteran of security affairs, tweeted: Something is wrong because just being a PMO official doesn’t even entitle you to security, let alone Z more. Security relies solely on threat perception, so someone has to respond. In addition, a message goes from the base of the protected persons to the State visited to ensure security.

Embarrassed Jammu and Kashmir police kept Kiran Bhais’ arrest secret for a fortnight. Disclosure became inevitable as his custody ended on Friday and he was sent into custody.

Kiran Bhai maintains a verified Twitter account under the name of Dr. Kiran J. Patel and has a few thousand followers. His bio on Twitter claims that he has a PhD from Commonwealth University, Virginia, an MBA from IIM Trichy, an MTech in Computer Science and a BE in Computer Engineering. Kiran Bhai further describes himself as a thinker, strategist, analyst and campaign manager.

A police spokesman said his CID wing gave him information that a copycat arrived in Kashmir on March 2. He said the Srinagar Police Chief immediately dispatched a team led by the Srinagar East SP to the five-star hotel on the shores of the Dal Lakes. where Patel was staying to question him.

As his answers were deemed suspicious, he was taken to Nishat police station where he admitted his crime. Ten fake business cards and two cell phones were seized from him, the spokesman said.

Police said they booked Kiran Bhai under various sections including IPC 420 (cheating).

Defendant Kiran Bhai Patel was arrested on 03-03-2023 and was in pre-trial detention until 17-03-2023. Many people involved have been interviewed in this case. The case is at the initial stage of investigation. Further details will be released later, the spokesperson said.

Police said three cases had already been registered against the fraudster — at Raopura police station in Baroda city in 2019; at Naroda Police Station, Ahmedabad, in 2017; and Bayad Police Station, Aravalli.

For weeks before his arrest, Kiran Bhai had literally mocked the establishment by detailing his visits to different places in Kashmir, moving in a cavalcade of security in the company of numerous soldiers.

A photo clicked on February 14 and uploaded to Twitter shows him standing outside Kaman’s post in Uri, where a bridge connects the valley to PoK. Civilians are not allowed to approach the bridge without permission from higher quarters.

Kiran Bhais’ lawyer in Srinagar, Rehan Gowhar, told Srinagar that the allegations against his client were baseless. He quoted Kiran Bhais’ family as saying his arrest was the result of political rivalry in Gujarat.

My client told me that he was accompanied by two other people from Gujarat. They were released by the police. The police also recorded his statement before the magistrate under Section 164, he said.

Sources said action had been taken against two police officers. An IAS officer introduced him as a Prime Minister’s Office official and the matter is also part of the investigation, the source said.

RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed that Kiran Bhai was a member of the BJP. He showed what he claimed was a printout of the Patels BJP membership card and a photograph of Patel with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Center has unleashed all central agencies on the opposition instead of crooks like these. If the person had been a terrorist, imagine the kind of information he might have gotten, Tejashwi said.

Kapil, who is part of AAP’s social media team, wrote on Twitter: Pay your taxes on time so they can be used to keep a crook in Gujarat safe!