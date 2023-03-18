Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week for talks with Putin | North West and National News

HONG KONG Chinese PresidentXi Jinpingwill visitRussiaearly next week for interviews withPresident Vladimir Putina trip that will highlight the countries closer and closertensions escalate with the United Statesand thewar in ukraineis entering a second year.

Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of Putin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. This is his first trip to Russia sinceinvasionand comes as Beijing tries to position itself as a mediator in the conflict despite skepticism from Washington and its allies.

The Kremlin also confirmed the visit, saying the talks would focus on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the countries.” A number ofimportant bilateral documents will also be signed, he said in a statement.

China’s Foreign Ministry has not confirmed reports that Xi’s trip to Russia will be followed by a virtual meeting with Ukraine’s presidentVolodymyr Zelenskywith whom the Chinese leader has not spoken since the start of the war last February.

We are in communication with all parties, spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a regular briefing when asked about the reports.

Xi’s visit to Moscow comes as US relations with China and Russia are steadily deteriorating.

Thursday, the U.S. Armyposted a newly declassified videoit says shows a Russian fighter jet harassing and colliding with a US drone over the Black Sea, an assault that US officials say was approved by the Kremlin leadership.

Tensions with China have skyrocketed over Taiwan, questions over Covid origins, US submarine deal with Australia and Britain, White House demandsChinese owners of TikToks sell their sharesin the popular app, and the downing of a Chinese surveillance balloon that was detected over America.

The diplomatic chill was reflected in comments last week from Xi, who accused the United States of waging a campaign of containment, encirclement and repression against China that had created serious challenges for the country.

Beijing has sought to rival Washington as a mediator on the world stage, a diplomatic push that received a much-publicized boost when it brokered thedeal for arch-rivals Iran and Saudi Arabiato normalize links last week.

China, whichdeclared a partnership without limitswith Russia weeks before the invasion, attempted to portray itself as neutral in the conflict. She refrained from condemning the Russian aggression or even calling it an invasion, while calling for negotiations and taking care not to violate international sanctions.

A12 point peace proposalBeijing’s publication last month received a lukewarm response from both Ukraine and Russia, while it was quickly dismissed by the West as too favorable to Moscow.

Wang said Xi’s visit to Russia was for peace.

We have always believed that political dialogue is the only way out of the conflict, he said.

The United States has also warned that China may considersending artillery and ammunition to Russia for usein the conflict, which would represent a significant change in its approach. Beijing denies the allegations, Wang said on Friday that China has always taken a cautious and responsible attitude towards military exports.

China’s stance and approach have been consistent, in stark contrast to some countries’ double standards on arms sales and the practice of adding fuel to the flames in the Ukraine crisis, he said. he said, referring to the United States and other countries supplying arms to Ukraine.

In a rare Thursday call with his Ukrainian counterpart,China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gangsaid Beijing feared the conflict was spiraling out of control and hoped for a political solution.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who also spoke with State Secretary Antony Blinken earlier on Thursday,said on Twitterthat he and Qin had discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity. He said he also stressed the importance of Zelensky’s own peace plan.

Xi and Putinalready met in Uzbekistanlast September on the sidelines of a regional summit. Putin invited Xi for a state visit during a videoconference in December, and China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, laid the groundwork for the trip when he was in Moscow last month.

Although the war in Ukraine has tested Sino-Russian relations, they appear to be returning to their pre-war status, and Xi’s trip will likely cement that, said Ian Bremmer, chairman of Eurasia Group. , a New York-based consulting firm.

They will show a lot of friendship, he said. I think it will be very clear that Putin, from China’s point of view, is very far from being an outcast.