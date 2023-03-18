Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO candidacy, Erdogan says





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that his country would start the process of ratifying Finland’s membership of NATO. Speaking alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan said Finland had taken sincere and concrete steps to meet the security demands that Ankara had made in return for supporting the Nordic countries’ membership of the EU. alliance. We have decided to start the process of ratifying Finland’s NATO accession protocol in our parliament, following the sensitivity and progress it has shown in addressing our country’s security concerns, Erdogan said . Niinisto, for his part, described the decision as a very important development for his nation. Erdogan expressed his hope that the Turkish parliament would ratify the request before the elections. Finland and Sweden have abandoned their historic policies of military non-alignment and announced their intention to join the alliance in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Ankara has asked the two countries to address its security concerns in return for supporting the expansion, which requires the consensus of all 30 members. Helsinki and Stockholm pledged to address these concerns as part of a NATO-brokered agreement in June. Ankara argues that while Finland has kept its promises, Sweden still has steps to take. Erdogan said Ankara’s talks with Stockholm would continue. The progress of the process will directly depend on the concrete steps Sweden takes, Erdogan said. Turkey’s extradition request for dozens of people appears to be the thorniest issue blocking Sweden’s candidacy. Erdogan said Turkey had submitted an extradition list for more than 210 people Ankara considers terrorists. Mr. Prime Minister is a good person, but they didn’t, couldn’t give us these people, Erdogan said, reiterating that his country would not give the green light to the Swedish candidacy unless Stockholm took a concrete action on this issue. The Turkish government is also calling for an asset freeze and activity restrictions against groups that Ankara considers terrorist organizations. Finland, which shares a border of more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) with Russia, had previously announced that it would not join NATO without Sweden in solidarity with its western neighbor. Today’s announcement marks a change of position for Helsinki. Expressing hope for Stockholm’s bid, Niinisto said Finland’s NATO membership would not be complete without Sweden. We have so much common interest in having been neighbors and having the Baltic Sea region on our shore. So, I would like to see in Vilnius that we will meet the alliance of 32 members. The United States and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have been pushing for joint membership in a bid to host the Nordic countries at the alliances’ upcoming summit in Vilnius on July 11-12. Following Turkey’s ratification, Hungary will be the only NATO member to drag its feet on Finland’s membership application. Budapest pledged to ratify the two countries’ membership several times last week but is still postponing the process.

