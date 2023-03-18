Trump will hold the first rally of 2024 in Texas this month





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump will hold the first rally of his 2024 campaign later this month in Waco, Texas.

The rally, announced Friday, will be held on the evening of Saturday, March 25, in a Republican state where the former president has a large audience, increasing the chances of a full house.

The rally comes as Trump faces the possibility of becoming the first former president in US history to be indicted, with law enforcement officials in New York currently preparing security for a possible legal action in the coming weeks.

Waco holds deep symbolism as the site of the 1993 Waco Massacre, when federal agents seized a compound of the Branch Davidians, a religious cult. The siege lasted 51 days and ended with the death of cult leader David Koresh and 80 of his followers in a fire 30 years ago next month.

It’s unclear whether the city’s history played a role in Trump’s decision. Trump has made many visits to the state over the years and Waco is part of McLennan County, which Trump won in 2020 by more than 23 points.

But Trump has long opposed federal law enforcement. When his Mar-a-Lago club was raided by the FBI last summer as part of an investigation into possible mishandling of classified documents, he announced the news by stating that his home was currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group. FBI agents.

Trump spent the first few months of his campaign rarely leaving his Florida club but began visiting early voting states. On Monday, he made his first trip to Iowa, which will host the first Republican party nominating contest.

The rally plans come as Trump faces a series of investigations, including one in New York that appears to be nearing its conclusion.

Porn star Stormy Daniels met Wednesday with Manhattan prosecutors investigating a silent $130,000 payment made on Trump’s behalf. That same day, Michael Cohen, the former Trump attorney who orchestrated the payment, gave a second day of testimony before a New York grand jury.

The payment was made in 2016, when Trump’s first presidential campaign was in its final weeks and Daniels was negotiating to appear on television to air his allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denied the allegation and called the investigation politically motivated.

Waco is also home to Baylor University and home to interior design empire Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Magnolia.

