Japan’s Kishida to announce new Indo-Pacific plan and seek India’s support





NEW DELHI/TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce a new plan for an open and free Indo-Pacific in New Delhi on Monday and seek India’s support to partner with Tokyo to verify China’s growing influence in the region. . Under the plan, which will be announced during Kishida’s two-day visit to India, Japan will increase its support for emerging economies, particularly in the region, Japanese officials said. India and Japan are deepening their relationship, especially in defense and strategic affairs, as they both face threats from a dominant China. Kishida’s decision to announce his new plan at the annual summit between the two countries underscores the importance Tokyo places on New Delhi as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region. Japanese officials said Kishida believes that given India’s strategic geopolitical position in the Indian Ocean and as the world’s largest democracy, it will play an important role in achieving his vision of an Indo -Free and open Pacific. India and Japan, along with the United States and Australia, are members of the so-called Quad which seeks to counter China’s growing weight in the region. Members of the Quad say it is not a military grouping, but they will jointly participate in the annual Malabar naval wargaming exercise in Australia this year, which will also host the Quad summit in May. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared a close relationship with Modi and Japanese officials said Kishida wanted to establish a similar connection. During talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Kishida is expected to seek India’s cooperation for the new plan, which will include steps Japan will take to enhance cooperation in countries that adhere to the principles of peaceful dispute resolution. and freedom of navigation. This, officials said, also comes against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s aggressive maritime stance. While Japan has pushed for more sanctions against Russia, India, which leads the G20 this year, has tried to prevent the forum from being used for such an announcement. India refused to blame Russia for the war and sought a diplomatic solution while increasing its purchases of Russian oil. Kishida also wants to improve the maritime warning and surveillance capabilities of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and hopes that India will actively partner with Japan to develop infrastructure such as ports in Asia and Africa. Modi and Kishida met three times in 2022, including at Abe’s funeral, and will meet at least three more times in 2023 on the sidelines of the G20, G7 and Quad summits. The two countries have a comprehensive economic partnership and trade stood at $20.57 billion in 2021-2022, with India importing Japanese goods worth $14.49 billion. Reporting by Krishn Kaushik in NEW DELHI, Yukiko Toyoda and Sakura Murakami in TOKYO; Editing by YP Rajesh Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

