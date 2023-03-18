Imran Khan’s home in Lahore becomes a battleground as police launch a raid amid tear gas fire





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Islamabad to appear in court on Saturday. Meanwhile, Pakistani police entered the premises of the Khan’s estate in Lahore.

Khan had taken to Twitter to announce his fear of being arrested as he left for Islamabad. Furthermore, he also expressed fear that his wife is in the property, which Pakistani police have now entered.

The ousted Prime Minister, decrying the police operation, tweeted: (As I was leaving for Islamabad to attend the Toshakhana hearing) Meanwhile Punjab Police raided my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone.”

Here are ten big points from this story

-Over 10,000 police launched a major operation at Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore and arrested dozens of his party workers

– Police personnel removed the barricades at the entrance to the residence of the leader of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and removed all the camps that the PTI militants had erected to protect their leader.

– Senior Police Officer Suhail Sukhera said inside the sprawling residence illegal structures were erected to house those involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers, AP reported.

-Some 4,000 security officials, including elite police commandos, counter-terrorism squads and paramilitary guards, have been deployed around Islamabad, with hospitals on high alert

-Pakistani police have faced several failed attempts to arrest Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former cricketer Imran Khan.

-Attempts to arrest Imran Khan, who is now woven into a series of legal challenges, have led to serious clashes between police and Khan’s supporters

-Imran Khan before leaving for Islamabad informed Reuters that he had formed a committee to lead his party if he was arrested.

-Khan had been locked up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case. His supporters threw rocks and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former prime minister from arrest.

-Imran Khan was charged in the Toshakhana case. He was accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets. Khan, now opposition leader, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last April

-Pakistan is in the throes of a sharp economic downturn, at risk of default if aid from the International Monetary Fund cannot be secured.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/imran-khan-s-lahore-house-becomes-battleground-as-police-launch-raid-amidst-tear-gas-shelling10updates-11679131299338.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related