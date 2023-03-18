Manhattan DA office ‘requested meeting’ with law enforcement ahead of possible Trump indictment





The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has requested a meeting with law enforcement ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump next week, according to a court source.

According to the source, the meeting was requested on Thursday and was not scheduled. The meeting is to “discuss logistics for some time next week, which would mean they are anticipating a arraignment next week,” the source familiar with the planning said.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung reacted to the news by ripping into District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement to Fox News Digital, calling his investigation a ‘witch hunt’ and accusing him of being in the pocket. of President Biden and the “radical Democrats”.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa on Monday. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

“President Donald J. Trump is completely innocent, he has done nothing wrong, and even the most radical left-wing Democrats make that clear,” Cheung said. “From Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Mueller hoax, to impeachment hoaxes 1 and 2, and even the illegal Mar-a-Lago raid, Democrats investigated and attacked President Trump before his election and they failed every time.”

“Now the Democrats are doing it again, pressing the ‘nuclear button’ and attacking a president because of a disgraced extortionist,” he said. “It’s happening because President Trump is way ahead in the polls against both Democrats and Republicans, and there’s never been anything more egregious in American political history.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference in New York on Sept. 8, 2022. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Everyone knows it’s a sham. In fact, the Justice Department filled the prosecutor’s office with high-profile DC figures to help get Trump local. Americans won’t tolerate the radical left Democrats are turning our justice system into a system of injustice to influence a presidential election, that’s all they want to do. Our country won’t let that happen. It will massively backfire on the Democratic Party. and will end up in disgrace for our nation,” he added.

The potential indictment stems from the years-long investigation surrounding Trump’s alleged secret money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. Late in the 2016 presidential campaign, Michael Cohen, then Trump’s lawyer, sent $130,000 to Daniels to stop him from disclosing his 2006 affair with Trump. Trump repaid Cohen in installments.

The potential indictment stems from the years-long investigation surrounding Trump’s alleged secret money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. (AP)

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office declined to “confirm or comment” when contacted by Fox News.

