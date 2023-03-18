Police enter the property of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was due to appear in court on Saturday as police entered his home and after expressing fear of arrest in a standoff with the government that has led to intense clashes with his supporters.

Facing a series of legal challenges, including one that resulted in an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him on Tuesday, Khan was set to face charges in court in the capital Islamabad of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during its mandate.

Khan says he followed legal procedures to acquire the gifts.

Hours earlier at his home in Lahore, the former cricketing legend told Reuters he had formed a committee to lead his party if he was arrested.

He led nationwide protests after he was ousted from power last year and has been the subject of a series of cases filed against him. Police tried unsuccessfully to arrest him on Tuesday.

Police entered his property after Khan arrived in Islamabad for the court appearance.

Earlier this week, police and Khan supporters clashed outside his home earlier in the attempted arrest.

Khan, who was shot while campaigning in November, said in an interview that the threat to his life was greater than before and claimed – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and the army wanted to prevent him from standing for election later this year. .

The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Security was tightened around the court complex where Khan, 70, was heading in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.

The government intends to arrest me

The court has already issued warrants for Khan’s arrest in the case because he failed to appear for previous hearings despite being summoned.

On his assurance that he would appear on Saturday, the court granted Khan protection from arrest, but he said he feared police and the government were planning to take him into custody.

It is now clear that although I have been released on bail in all my cases, the government (Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition) intends to arrest me. Although knowing their dishonest intentions, I am going to Islamabad and court because I believe in the rule of law, Khan said on Twitter.

It is also evident now that the whole siege of Lahore was not intended to ensure that I appeared in court in any case, but was intended to take me to jail so that I would be unable to carry out our election campaign.

Pakistan’s information minister said this week that the government had nothing to do with the police action and that the police were complying with court orders.

The case to be heard on Saturday relates to accusations that Khan sold luxury watches and other items donated to the state during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Fresh clashes were reported between police and supporters of Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Lahore.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir told Reuters that police had arrived outside Khan’s house to collect evidence of attacks on police and people wanted in various cases.

When the police arrived, PTI activists tried to arrest them by throwing stones and attacking them with truncheons. In retaliation, the police arrested several of them. The police had already informed the PTI leadership of the evidence collection process, Mir said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/03/18/Pakistan-police-enter-Lahore-property-of-former-PM-Imran-Khan

