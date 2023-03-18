Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on Friday.
President Xi’s visit will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace, Wang Wenbin, another Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
In response to a question from China Media Group on the arrangements for the visit, Wang said Xi would have an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern to promote strategic collaboration and practical cooperation between the two countries and give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations.
Noting that the two leaders have maintained close contact in recent years, Wang said the presidents have guided the sustainable, solid and stable development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
China and Russia have found a path of major-country relations characterized by strategic trust and good neighborliness, setting a good example for a new paradigm in international relations, the spokesperson added.
“A journey of friendship, cooperation and peace”
As the profound changes not seen in a century have accelerated and the world has entered a new period of turbulence, the importance and influence of relations between China and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council of the United Nations and major countries of the world, go far beyond the bilateral sides, Wang said.
The visit will be a journey of friendship, which will further deepen mutual trust and understanding between China and Russia and cement the political foundations and public support of friendship between the two peoples for generations, he said. declared.
He noted that Xi’s visit to Russia will be a cooperative trip to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and help both countries to achieve their respective development and revitalization goals. .
The visit will also be a trip to promote peace, Wang said, noting that China and Russia, on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of a third party, will practice genuine multilateralism, will promote a multipolar world policy and greater democracy in international relations, improve global governance and contribute to the development and progress of the world.
“China will continue to uphold its objective and righteous stance on the Ukraine crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks,” the spokesperson said.
New model for Sino-Russian relations
During the visit, Xi and Putin will draw a new plan for the future development of China-Russia relations and advance the deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Wang said.
Relations between China and Russia are built on the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries, he said.
The two countries have always been committed to dialogue rather than confrontation and partnership rather than alliance, and have developed a new type of major country relations characterized by mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. -winner, Mr. Wang added.
He also noted that China has always carried out steady economic and trade cooperation with all countries in the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.
Cooperation between China and Russia is above all else, to benefit both peoples and advance the development of the world, Wang said. “He will not be interfered with or coerced by a third party.”
The way China and Russia develop their strategic partnership of coordination is completely different from the insistence of some countries on the mentality of the cold war, the formation of “small cliques” and the confrontation of camps, and hegemonic intimidation here and there, he said.
The spokesperson also reiterated that China has always taken a cautious and responsible approach to military exports.
China’s stance and practice have been consistent, he said, in stark contrast to some countries’ double standards in terms of arms sales and fueling the fire in the Ukraine crisis.
Promoting talks on the question of Ukraine
Noting that China’s foreign policy goal is to maintain world peace and promote common development, the spokesperson said Xi’s visit is also aimed at promoting peace.
On the Ukraine issue, China has always stood on the side of peace, dialogue and the good side of history, Wang said.
Citing a document released by China last month on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, he said China’s position could be summed up in one sentence, which is to urge peace and promote talks.
The Chinese side always believes that political dialogue is the only way out of conflicts and disputes, Wang said.
“Fanking the flames and imposing unilateral sanctions and extreme pressure will only escalate conflicts and escalate tensions, which is neither in the interests nor in the expectations of most countries around the world,” he said. he declared.
He added that China will maintain its objective and impartial stance on the Ukraine crisis and other hot international and regional issues, and continue to play a constructive role in a political settlement.
(Contributed by Xinhua)
