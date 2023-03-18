Pakistani police storm Imran Khans residence in Lahore after bulldozing main gate





Pakistani police officials stormed Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore on Saturday after bulldozing the main gate and arrested several of his supporters as the former prime minister appeared in court in the capital Islamabad , according to reports.

Mr Khan said in a tweet that his wife was at the property. He appeared in court after expressing his fear of being arrested.

Videos shared by several media outlets and journalists showed police chasing people inside his residence. It comes days after riot police fired tear gas to disperse supporters during clashes in Lahore as officers attempted to arrest the ousted prime minister for failing to appear in court on corruption charges.

Journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq tweeted: Police started beating Khans employees and household staff at his residence in Zaman Park.

The NDTV news outlet reported that the police had bulldozed the main gate and asked employees of Mr Khan’s party to disperse. They also arrested a number of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) workers.

Senior Police Officer Suhail Sukhera, who led the operation in the upscale Lahore district, said police decided to remove encroachments and a blockade erected by Mr Khans’ supporters.

He said supporters armed with batons tried to resist the police by throwing stones and petrol bombs, but the officers moved on until a man on the roof of the residence of Mr. Khans opens fire. No one was hurt. Mr Sukhera said police broke down the main door of Mr Khan’s residence and found masks, bottles filled with petrol, iron bars and truncheons used in attacks on police during the week. He said inside the sprawling residence illegal structures were erected to house those involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers.

Witnesses said police tried to disperse Mr Khan’s supporters by firing tear gas and chased them into several homes in the Zaman Park area.

Mr Khan had been locked up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday. Imran Khan, on his road trip to Islamabad, said in a video message that the government had planned his arrest despite him traveling for a hearing. The 70-year-old also claimed his removal from power was part of a plot between his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States. Washington and Mr. Sharifs’ government have denied the allegations.

Earlier, Mr Khan told Reuters he had formed a committee to lead his party if he was arrested.

The former cricketing legend led protests across the country following his ousting from power last year and has been the subject of a series of cases filed against him. Police unsuccessfully tried to arrest him last week, leading to intense clashes with his party activists.

I have made a committee which obviously will make decisions once – if – I am in jail, he said, adding that there were 94 cases against him.

Mr Khan was dealing with charges in court of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while in office.

The court had previously issued warrants for his arrest in the case because he had failed to appear at previous hearings despite being summoned.

Mr Khan, who was shot while campaigning in November, said his life was in greater danger than before and claimed without providing evidence that his political opponents and the army wanted to prevent him from stand for election later this year.

The military and government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Additional reports by agencies)

