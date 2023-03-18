Jokowi no longer wants RI to use Visa & Mastercard, what is the replacement?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wants government credit cards not to depend on Visa and Mastercard services for national security reasons. However, it turns out that there are currently no locally issued credit cards.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has revealed that it is better for central and regional government spending to use a credit card as it was launched a few months ago. However, Jokowi does not want to rely on Visa and Mastercard.

“The use of local government credit cards, the era is digital like this, everyone should be able to use it. If we can use it, we can be independent,” Jokowi said during the talk. opening of Business Matching Domestic Products in Jakarta, quoted Saturday (18/3/2023).

The request is not without reason. Jokowi recounted what happened to Russia when war broke out in Ukraine in February 2022. The United States (US) government imposed sanctions on Russia, followed by policies by American companies.

“And be careful, we remember that the United States sanctions on Russia, Visa and Mastercard are problematic,” he explained.

Therefore, Indonesia must be independent in terms of payment system.

“If we can use our own platform and broadcast everything using KL, provinces, regencies, cities, we will be calmer,” Jokowi said.

repair system

On the other hand, the current development of local credit cards has not been fully realized by Bank Indonesia.

The Executive Director of the Indonesian Credit Card Association (AKKI), Steve Marta, said it was because the services that were built by the Bank of Indonesia through the National Payment Gateway (GPN) do not never developed and stopped at the debit card level.

“GPN is indeed still a debit, if you want to continue GPN as a credit card, better ask BI,” Steve told CNBC Indonesia, quoted Saturday (3/18/2023).

In fact, according to Steve, public banks (Himbara) could have developed local credit cards. However, GPN, which currently only exists for debit card services, is seen as having potential to be expanded for its credit card services. With a note, the system needs to be repaired.

“Technically it’s possible, but is the GPN itself already optimal, or not? Frankly, there are still improvements. So, that’s what I mean, in the free market, we want do ours domestically, we can use it internationally,” he said.

Even so, said Steve, local credit card principals or issuers really support the independence of credit card services provided by Indonesian players, because transaction data does not need to go to the foreign.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree with owning a national credit card. Don’t let something that has already been enjoyed or can be used get to this point, don’t back down because we don’t want to than being national”, he said.

So what’s the replacement if you don’t use Visa and Mastercard?

However, Bank Indonesia (BI) guarantees that government credit cards (KKP) do not use Visa and Mastercard, but the national payment gateway (GPN). This is in line with the directives of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) some time ago.

“As per the President’s directives, we do not use Mastercard and Visa for the domestic KKP,” BI Deputy Governor Doni Primanto Joewono said at a press conference after the Board of Governors meeting on Thursday (16 /3/2023).

Last year, KKP launched the use of QRIS for domestic transactions. In addition, KKP in physical form will be launched in the near future.

“This year we are dealing with the national KKP with a physical card, now the progress is around 92%, we have already launched it in May, we are still using the GPN,” Donilagi explained.

