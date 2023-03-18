Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes personal condolence letter to actor’s wife, Anupam Kher shares





Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes personal condolence letter to Satish Kaushik’s family The sudden disappearance of actor-director Satish Kaushik has left the whole nation in shock. Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief over the actor-director’s death, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following his tweet, the Prime Minister also penned a personal condolence letter to the grieving family, touching them deeply. Anupam Kher actions Means PM the letter Taking to Twitter, veteran actor and close friend of Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude on behalf of Satish’s wife, Shashi Kaushik. Sharing a photo of the PM’s letter, the B-town actor wrote in Hindi, “Mr. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , your letter has worked like a balm for me and our family in this hour of heartache and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country offers his condolences on the occasion of the departure of a loved one, then we have the strength to face this grief. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our whole family and all Satish ji fans, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Sincerely, Shashi Kaushik.” In the letter, Prime Minister Modi had expressed his condolences to the family of the recently deceased actor-director. “I was very sad to learn of the untimely death of Satish Kaushik. At this difficult time, I send my condolences to you and your family, he wrote in Hindi, before adding, The late Satish Kaushik was a multifaceted personality. He has made immense contributions to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he has worked in a variety of roles and impressed in each.” He further added, “He was an inspiration and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values ​​will live on. through his family.” Sudden disappearance of Satish Kaushiks Actor-director Satish Kaushik died of cardiac arrest aged 66 earlier this month. Survived by his wife and one daughter, the actor-director’s funeral was held in Versova.

