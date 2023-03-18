BBC bruised by handling of British football legend’s tweets on migrant policy

With just 32 words posted on Twitter, one of the UK’s most beloved sports personalities found herself at the center of a national controversy, the likes of which had not been seen since. party portal .

Gary Lineker’s face has made headlines in more than three dozen newspapers in less than two weeks in a row that has called into question the impartiality of the country’s public broadcaster, the BBC.

Lineker, 62, is a former professional soccer player who turned his career as an athlete into a commentating role on the popular BBC soccer programme. Game of the day.

But on March 7, Lineker traded sports commentary for political commentary on social media, taking aim at the government’s proposed legislation to effectively ban asylum seekers from the UK.

The policy would see individuals who attempted to cross the Channel detained and returned either to their home country or to a third country, such as Rwanda, whether close to their home country or not.

The proposed policy has drawn international condemnation from human rights organizations. They allege that the Illegal Migration Bill, which passed its second reading this week, would violate international humanitarian law.

Following the revelation of this bill, Lineker retweeted a video of Home Secretary Suella Braverman explaining it with the comment “My God, this is more than horrible”.

When asked why he thought it was awful, Lineker wrote: “There’s not a huge influx. We’re taking in far fewer refugees than other major European countries. It’s just a immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language no different from that used by Germany in the 1930s, and I’m down?”

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has defended the government’s proposed legislation to deal with migrants, a policy that has been heavily criticized by international human rights organisations. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

That could have been the end of the story. Except that, with a viewership of 8.9 million, Lineker drew a lot of criticism from politicians and Conservative Party supporters. Within 72 hours, the BBC suspended him for breaching the society’s impartiality guidelines.

‘Straight to the heart’ of BBC reputation

This only fanned the flames of scandal; his fellow commentators supported and boycotted him Game of the dayas well as other programs.

“Everyone knows what Game of the day means to me, but I told the BBC I won’t,” said fellow English football legend Ian Wright. on Twitter . “Solidarity.”

The BBC broadcast Game of the day last weekend, but without hosts. The 80-minute highlight reel, usually peppered with ideas from commentators, was condensed to 20 minutes, released as a mashup of voiceover-less gameplay clips. Viewers turned out in droves to watch the car crash in slow motion, with half a million more people tuning in.

Earlier this week, the BBC backtracked, asking Lineker to return to Game of the dayand issue a full apology.

While Lineker’s aim was to discuss the government’s immigration policy, what his suspension and reinstatement has done is start a discussion about the BBC’s impartiality, and because of its popularity , it has become a topic of debate for the masses.

A telephone inside the Elland Road stadium in Leeds, England, displays the BBC News website, including a story about Gary Lineker’s comments on the country’s migration policy. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

BBC director-general Tim Davie has pinned controversy over the public broadcaster’s lack of clarity about social media policy for people working for the company in roles that aren’t specifically news-related.

“The BBC is committed to impartiality in its charter and to freedom of expression,” Davie’s statement read. “It’s a difficult balancing act where people are under different contracts and on-air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.”

Other Incidents

Speaking to a parliamentary committee this week, Melanie Dawes, chief executive of the UK’s Office of Communications (commonly known as Ofcom), which oversees the BBC’s charter, was outspoken, saying the public broadcaster’s reputation for impartiality was at stake.

“Clearly an episode like this goes right to the heart of that broader reputation beyond their news and current affairs coverage,” Dawes said.

Although the Lineker incident has drawn the most attention, it is not isolated.

The eve of the odd, hostless BBC Game of the day, The Guardian reported that the public broadcaster was refusing to air an episode of David Attenborough’s latest nature documentary series focusing on environmental degradation in the British Isles. Sources within the BBC said The Guardian that the decision “was made to fend off potential criticism from the political right”.

Football fans at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, hold signs in support of Gary Lineker on March 11, 2023. (Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters)

The BBC denied this allegation and insisted that the series was originally only intended for five episodes, and therefore the sixth will not be shown on television but will be available online.

The Guardian also reported this month on emails and Whatsapp messages sent at the start of the pandemic by BBC editors to journalists asking them not to use the word “lockdown”, specifically citing Downing Street’s desire to see this language removed from cover.

And last month news broke that BBC chairman Richard Sharp had helped former Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure an 800 million loan, and that he withheld this information during his candidacy for the post of president. Since then, Sharp has faced calls for his resignation.

Heavy and uneven hand

Social media guidelines have become standard practice for journalists, as Suzanne Franks, professor of journalism at the City University of London, points out. The difference here, she said, is that Lineker is not a journalist, but a sportscaster.

“I think the problem was that the BBC, for some reason, completely broke down on this,” Franks said.

The Lineker saga has also shed light on the unfair treatment that non-informant presenters face.

This week, Lineker’s agent said his client thought he had an agreement with the BBC that he was allowed to speak on refugee and immigration issues. This would not be unprecedented as other commentators who appear on the BBC have such deals for example, Conservative commentator Alan Sugar is regularly seen criticizing the Labor Party on various platforms, including social networks .

The entire fair slandered the general manager himself. Davie previously worked in marketing for Pepsi, but was also deputy chairman of a regional Conservative Party association in the 1990s and ran as an adviser, but was unsuccessful.

Gary Lineker shares a joke in the studio ahead of an FA Cup match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on January 9, 2021. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

On the BBC, Davie gave an interview addressing that concern, but denied it had any influence on his administration of the public broadcaster.

“Those who know me know that yes, 30 years ago, some political involvement. But [I’m] absolutely unaffected by pressure from one side or the other. This is not how we work, editorially, at the BBC,” Davie said.

Bite the hand that feeds

Franks isn’t convinced this is a story of political leanings from the BBC’s top brass, but probably more related to the ruling Tories who announced their plans last year. drastically cut public broadcaster funding .

“The BBC is, as a public broadcaster, beholden to the government and there have been times in its history and now, unfortunately, this is one of those where they are absolutely captivated by what the government wants and what the government thinks,” she said. .

“And when last week this tweet came out saying government comments about migrants evoke some of the language used in 1930s Germany, the BBC was obviously worried, terrified.”

Whichever way you look at it, Franks said, Lineker won that stalemate. He never apologized and instead stood by his words.

“After a surreal few days, I’m so glad we’ve gotten through this. I want to thank you all for your incredible support, especially my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity,” Lineker said on Twitter. “Football is a team game, but their support was overwhelming.”

But in what he offered as a final comment, he ended where he started, arguing for empathy towards migrants and refugees.

“As difficult as the last few days have been, it just doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a distant land.”

With files by Lyndsay Duncombe