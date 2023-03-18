Turkey’s parliament will start ratifying Finland’s NATO bid, but not Sweden’s





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey’s parliament would start ratifying Finland’s NATO bid, but not Sweden’s, removing the biggest remaining obstacle to expanding the Western defense alliance as that war continues to rage in Ukraine. Speaking in Ankara alongside his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, Erdogan said Helsinki had won Turkey’s blessing after taking concrete steps to fulfill promises to crack down on what it sees as terrorists and release defense exports. Ankara will continue discussions with Stockholm on terrorism-related issues and Sweden’s NATO candidacy will directly depend on the steps taken, he added. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The parliaments of the 30 NATO members must ratify the newcomers. We have decided to start the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership process in our parliament, Erdogan told reporters after meeting Niinisto, adding that he hoped the parliament would approve the candidacy before the May 14 elections . Niinisto said he welcomed the decision and called it very important for Finland, which shares a long border with Russia. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the transatlantic pact, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey. Ankara claims that Stockholm harbors members of terrorist groups, a charge that Sweden denies. Apart from Hungary, whose ruling party has said it backs the two Nordic bids but has delayed moves, Turkey is the only NATO member that has yet to give Finland and the EU the green light. Sweden. Learn more: Majority in neutral Switzerland backs closer ties with NATO US urges Turkey to allow NATO expansion as officials prepare to meet Macron pushes for European unity during an interview with the Hungarian Prime Minister

