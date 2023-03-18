Millet is gateway to prosperity for smallholder farmers, says PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that “Shree Anna” (Millets) means gateway to prosperity for small farmers. At the inauguration of the World Millet (Shree Anna) Conference in Pusa, New Delhi, Modi said, “Millets are now known as ‘Shree Anna’. It is not limited to food or agriculture. development in India. Shree Anna (Millets) means gateway to prosperity for small farmers. He added, “To make Shree Anna a global movement, we have worked tirelessly. In 2018, we declared millet as a nutri-cereal. To achieve this, we raised awareness among farmers and generated interest in the market. He added that climate resistance is the strength of millet. “Millet can be easily produced even under very unfavorable climatic conditions. Its production also requires relatively less water, which makes it a favorite crop for water-stressed locations,” he added. Modi further said, “Whether it is the LIFE mission or the advancement of climate action goals, India is leading the effort for a sustainable planet.” On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi said India’s Millet Mission would become a boon to 2.5 crores of marginal farmers. After independence, it is the first time that a government pays attention to the needs of millet farmers, he added. He added, “India’s millet mission will become a blessing for 2.5 million marginal farmers. After independence, it was the first time that a government paid attention to the needs of millet farmers. He added, “In India, millet is mainly grown in 12 to 13 states. However, in these states, domestic consumption per person did not exceed 2-3 kg per month. Today, she has increased to 14 kg per month. He said events like the World Millet Conference (Shree Anna) are not only important for global good, but also a symbol of India’s growing responsibility for global good. “When we push a resolution forward, the responsibility to bring it to perfection is equally important. I am happy that today, as the world celebrates the ‘International Year of Millet’, India is spearheading this campaign. “, he added. He added that it is a great honor for the country that after India’s proposal and efforts, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet. More than 75 lakh Indian farmers are practically present with us at this ceremony today, which shows its importance, he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi released a postage stamp and unveiled the official coin of the International Year of Millet 2023 during the World Millet Conference in Pusa, New Delhi. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

