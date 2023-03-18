Donald Trump names the day all hell will be stopped in a new social screed of truth





Donald Trump hinted Saturday morning that he would be arrested on Tuesday on charges related to the $130,000 he allegedly paid in secret money to adult actor Stormy Daniels.

The former president also called on his supporters to PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION in what commentators interpreted as a call for violence in the venomous rant on his Truth Social platform. The post came just hours after he shared his first post on Facebook since being banned following his incitement to the 2021 US Capitol riot.

Read the full text here:

On Friday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed that the former president would surrender to authorities without complications if charged.

We will follow normal procedure if it gets to this point, Tacopina told Insider.

There will be no confrontation at Mar-a-Lago with the Secret Service and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, says the lawyer who went viral this week for trying to seize a piece of paper from MSNBC Ari Melber to the New York Daily News, referring to Trumps Florida resort and the New York County prosecutor.

The potential charges against Trump center on his alleged affair with Daniels in 2006 and accusations that he paid her through a front company set up by his former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence before the election of 2016.

Trump has repeatedly called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ office investigation into whether the payment violated state law a witch hunt.

Cohen, meanwhile, spent a year in jail for his role in the payment, which was in violation of campaign finance laws. Unsealed court documents in the Cohens case suggest Trump was involved in the payment.

If Trump is indicted, it would be the first time a former president has faced charges.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-names-day-ll-121341890.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related