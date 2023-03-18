xi jinping: This is Xi Jinping’s gray head to global leadership

Why do Chinese leaders, some of whom are even over 90, dye their hair? The idea that black-haired leaders project an image of vigor and energy dates back to ancient China, says Daniel A. Bell, professor of political theory at the University of Hong Kong, in an excerpt from his book. published in the WSJ. . Most Politburo Standing Committee leaders dye their hair black.

In 2019, however, President Xi Jinping broke with tradition and appeared with undyed hair with gray streaks. Xi, experts said, was trying to assert his superiority over his colleagues among whom he was supposed to be only the first among equals. This is because rulers have traditionally dyed their hair black as a kind of conformity to a single regimented style as a sign of unison and agreement. This is the one Xi, who now clearly stands above all the rest. world, no longer needs, writes Bell, quoting a seasoned journalist with extensive knowledge of Chinese politics. the elite.

It’s also possible that Xi’s gray streaks are a signal to the outside world, where grayness isn’t so much associated with loss of vigor and energy as it is with wisdom, experience and restraint. . When China tries to rival America for global influence, Xi appearing with streaky gray hair is understandable considering US President Joe Biden’s totally white hair.

Xi’s gray hair won’t seem out of place when you also consider his attempts to project Chinese “wisdom” as a solution to the world’s problems.

Last year, Xi proposed a global security initiative called another global public good offered by China, as it provided Chinese solutions and wisdom to address security issues. Xi’s mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran and now his attempt to do the same between Russia and Ukraine seem to put the idea of ​​”Chinese solutions and wisdom” into practice.

Xi’s visit to Russia next week is seen as an attempt to appear as a seasoned and wise statesman as opposed to an agile and aggressive leader who suppresses his citizens and intimidates his neighbours. Xi’s recent success in negotiating peace between Saudi Arabia and Iran puts a lot of wind in his sails and, if it does not give him a modicum of credibility, at least strengthens his claim to global diplomatic leadership. . “Xi would like to be seen on the world stage as a statesman whose influence is at least equal to that of the American leader,” Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at City University of Hong Kong, told Reuters.

At present, Xi’s bid for rival status with the United States is gaining urgency due to America’s strenuous efforts to contain and encircle China. Moreover, a fragmented world order after the Russian-Ukrainian war, which left countries lumped together in different ways, is an opportunity for Xi to emerge from the ignominy and instability that Covid has accumulated on China and to act as a rival to America who wants to portray it as an unpredictable and belligerent regional power never at peace with its neighbors. Over the past few years, the Covid, the Taiwan issue, the distancing of supply chains, the growing scrutiny in the west of China’s political interference and its recent border tensions with India have limited the world power of China. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is an opportunity for Xi to claim global statesmanship.

How credible is Xi’s bid for a global diplomatic role?

While the Saudi Arabia-Iran deal bolsters Xi’s claim to global leadership, at least among smaller countries, the Russia-Ukraine conflict is made up of another matter.

All previous attempts to persuade Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire have failed. A few weeks ago, China presented a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine that did not generate much enthusiasm in Russia, Ukraine or the West. The peace plan says all the right things such as the need for a political resolution to the Ukrainian crisis, but stops short of suggesting concrete steps. He doesn’t even criticize Russia for the invasion.

China’s unresolved differences with its neighbours, particularly Taiwan and India with which it has violent border disputes, take a heavy toll on China’s attempt to appear as a wise and responsible world power. Moreover, China’s refusal to criticize Russia for the invasion did not at all help its objective to appear neutral.

But since China has great influence over Russia, being Russia’s most important economic ally and potentially an arms supplier too, Ukraine cannot take China’s word lightly. China also has some leverage over Ukraine, as it has had good trade relations in the past and Ukraine cannot afford to antagonize China who can arm Russia in the longer term. Ukraine’s criticism of China has been very muted despite China’s strong support for Russia.

What does Xi want?

It would seem overly optimistic or downright unreasonable to expect Ukraine and Russia to smoke the peace pipe, given the rigid positions both countries have taken. Russia does not want to talk about withdrawing from Ukraine and Ukraine does not like the idea of ​​agreeing to a ceasefire.

In such a scenario, it would be naive for Xi to expect to negotiate peace between them as he was able to do in the case of Saudi Arabia and Iran, both of which already wanted to develop a kind of agreement.

Xi’s strategic focus appears to be less with successfully resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and more with exploiting the various cracks that have emerged in the world order after the war. One of Xi’s most pressing needs is to mend China’s relationship with Europe.

Quoting analysts, the NYT wrote that Xi would likely have to make a big enough effort to end Russia’s war, with the aim of exploiting divisions within the European Union in the face of the US push to counter China. If it can, that could help satisfy powers eager to step up economic engagement with Beijing, including Germany and France.

Xi Jinping’s target is not Russia or Ukraine, but rather Western Europe, Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former US deputy secretary of state, told the NYT. In the end, what he’s trying to do is set it up so that in the eyes of the Germans and the French, he’ll give it a chance.

In other words, Xi just wants to look like he’s trying to make peace to win back the trust of some European countries.

In any case, the Russian-Ukrainian war is an opportunity for Xi to claim his legitimacy as a world leader. His visit to Russia is an attempt to insert himself into the conflict so that any future negotiations cannot circumvent it. Xi could act as a secondary channel that could kick-start momentum toward talks that currently seem unlikely with both sides hardening their stances in the bitter war, Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center based in New York, told Reuters. Washington.