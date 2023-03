Donald Trump says he will be arrested next Tuesday

Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he would be arrested next Tuesday and called for a protest. The message comes as Trump could face charges in connection with an alleged silent money payment to Stormy Daniels. March 18, 2023

