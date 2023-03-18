Pakistani police storm Imran Khan’s home in Lahore and arrest 30 people





Pakistani police stormed the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Saturday and arrested 30 people amid tear gas fire after someone opened fire from the roof of the building , officials said.

Senior Police Officer Suhail Sukhera, who is leading the operation in an upscale area of ​​Lahore, said police decided to remove encroachments and a blockade erected by Mr Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its provocative supporters.

He said baton-wielding supporters of Mr Khan tried to resist police by throwing rocks and petrol bombs, but officers continued until a man on the roof of the residence of Khan opened fire. No one was hurt.

Mr Sukhera said police broke down the main door of the Khans’ residence and found masks, bottles filled with petrol, iron bars and batons used in attacks on police over the week .

He said inside the sprawling residence illegal structures were erected to house those involved in attacks on police that injured dozens of officers.

Witnesses said police tried to disperse Khan’s supporters by firing tear gas and chased them into several homes in the Zaman Park neighborhood.

Mr Khan was due to appear in court in Islamabad on Saturday after a high court suspended his arrest warrant on Friday, granting him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a corruption case without be detained.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather near a court where Mr Khan is due to appear in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday. APE

Mr Khan had been locked up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case. His supporters threw rocks and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect the former prime minister from arrest.

Mr Khan faces legal challenges, including one that prompted an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him on Tuesday.

He was dealing with charges in the court in the capital Islamabad for the illegal sale of state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his tenure.

Khan says he followed legal procedures to acquire the gifts.

Hours earlier at his home in Lahore, the former cricketing legend told Reuters he had formed a committee to lead his party if he was arrested.

He led nationwide protests after he was removed from office last year and has been the subject of a series of cases filed against him.

Earlier this week, police and supporters of Mr Khan clashed outside his home earlier in the attempted arrest.

Mr Khan, who was shot and wounded while campaigning in November, said in an interview that the threat to his life was greater than before and claimed, without providing evidence, that his political opponents and the army wanted to prevent him from running for office later this year.

The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Security was tight around the court complex where Mr Khan, 70, arrived in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.

The court has already issued warrants for Khan’s arrest in the case because he failed to appear for previous hearings despite being summoned.

On his assurance that he would appear on Saturday, the court granted Khan protection from arrest, but he said he feared police and the government were planning to take him into custody.

Mr Khan wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he believed the Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition government “intends to stop him”.

It is now clear that although I have been released on bail in all my cases, the PDM government intends to arrest me. Although knowing their dishonest intentions, I go to Islamabad and to the court because I believe in the rule of law. But the evil intentions of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2023

“It is also evident now that the whole siege of Lahore was not intended to ensure that I appeared in court in any case, but was intended to take me to jail so that I would be unable to carry out our election campaign. “

Pakistan’s information minister said this week that the government had nothing to do with the police action and that the police were complying with court orders.

The case heard on Saturday relates to accusations that Mr Khan sold luxury watches and other items donated to the state during his 2018-22 term as Prime Minister.

Updated: March 18, 2023, 1:35 p.m.

