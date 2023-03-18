Boris Johnson could be the only witness called in the Partygate investigation | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson may be the only witness called by the privileges committee for its inquiry into whether he misled Parliament over Partygate, as the inquiry rejected his lawyers’ request to give evidence to his sides.

The former prime minister is set to appear in a televised hearing on Wednesday. The cooking time will depend on what he says.

His lawyers, David Pannick and Jason Pobjoy, had argued that Johnson should be allowed to be represented by counsel, citing precedent where lawyers had testified as witnesses on key legal points.

There is no good reason, in our view, why Mr Johnson should be denied the opportunity to have his lawyer appear before the committee as a witness on any question of principle that arises, have- they stated in a brief.

The committee stresses that Mr Johnson is not facing a criminal trial. But of course he faces very serious allegations and potentially severe penalties.

But a spokesperson for the committee said: The only witness invited to testify on March 22 is Mr Johnson. The committee has always been clear that witnesses can receive legal advice throughout the investigation and that legal advisors can be present at any oral testimony session.

However, legal advisers cannot speak on behalf of the subject of the investigation during oral testimony, and witnesses must address themselves to the commissions, which act on behalf of the chamber.

Johnson has yet to accept the committee’s invitation to submit written evidence relating to the inquiry, which is looking into whether he misled the House of Commons by telling MPs that the guidelines were followed and that the rules were followed at all times at Downing. Street during Covid closures.

The committee may call other witnesses after the hearing, but sources have suggested the current trajectory is that Johnson may well be the only person called to testify. Other witnesses could be called if the evidence provided by Johnson required the questioning of other people, or if other points needed to be clarified, but there were no further oral testimony sessions scheduled.

Johnson’s appearance will come after an interim report from the cross-party committee found there was significant evidence he misled MPs about the lockdown parties, and that he and his aides almost certainly knew at the time that they were breaking the rules.

Government insiders are frustrated that Johnson could dominate the news agenda next week and remind the public of the Partygate scandal. But they resign themselves to her appearance and will try to focus on other matters.

This is Boris’ show. We want to get away from it, so we were just gonna go for everything else, said one.

There’s no denying the hearing comes at an inopportune time for Rishi Sunak, who the majority of Tory MPs feel well disposed to after a major backlash-free budget and progress to end the strike.

The Prime Minister also faces a decisive vote on Wednesday on the Stormont Brake, part of the Windsor Framework on the Northern Ireland Protocol which he helped broker. An official insisted there were genuinely no Machiavellian tactics this time over the timing of the vote, and that it was not arranged to move Johnson’s news agenda, but that means that two problematic issues arise on the same day.

Sunak is reportedly set to give MPs a free vote on Johnson’s future if the privileges committee finds he deliberately misled the Commons about Downing Street parties during the pandemic, according to the Times.

The newspaper said Sunak allegedly decided against whipping MPs to protect his predecessor.

A significant number of MPs fear that a return of Partygate and Johnson to the front page could cause further damage.

A Channel 4 News poll this week of Red Wall seats in the north of England and the West Midlands showed there would be no benefit to Johnson returning as leader of the Conservative Party, Sunak leading him by 20 points.

A former minister said: Unfortunately, there are quite a few of my colleagues who are unable to let go of the idea of ​​Johnson the Redeemer. Their answer to all about our current electoral position is: why not come back behind the proven winner?

There were, he said, two answers to this. Firstly because it would divide the party and lead to mass departures of our deputies who despise it. And second, because the country would think we’ve totally lost track.

Another backbench MP said that for them the most pressing issue was not the possibility of Johnson’s return, but the most immediate concern about how the party had survived a vote on a possible sanction. I had assumed it would be a fudge, I still think it might be that he might not have been technically aware of misleading Parliament.

But the latest stuff [the committees interim report] made me think maybe not. Then we will have this very real split of conscience in the party, where it will get to the point where if you vote one way or the other on a sanction for Boris, you are giving Labor a weapon.

Johnson is said to be in a fighting spirit ahead of Wednesday’s appearance, and this week was re-selected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, despite rumors he will seek a safer seat elsewhere. But the Privileges Committee’s verdict could pose a significant obstacle to his efforts to remain an MP, let alone his ambitions to return as party leader if he recommends a suspension and that triggers a recall petition.