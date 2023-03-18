Disappearances of wealthy businessmen critical of Xi Jinping shake China

In Russia, deaths that look like an accident are already traditional, as are the poisonings of dissidents abroad or the apparent suicides of critics of the regime. Vladimir Poutine. Everything is possible today in this country at war with Ukraine and with itself.

But what, for now, is not happening in the power that challenges the West is what is happening in Chinayour best ally: systematic disappearances businessmen and influential personalities.

In February, the banker and investor in the technology industry, Bao fan, disappeared without any news from him or that anyone close to him could explain his fate. group founder Chinese Renaissanceas the BBChis company communicated a few days later that he was cooperate in an investigation of the government.

Without further details on the type of investigation or the agency or authority responsible for it, its whereabouts are unknown. a mystery.

China Renaissance is an emporium with customers like Baidu, Tencent or Alibaba. The founder of this commercial giant, Jack Mahad previously suffered the same fate as Bao Fan. The man who made Ali Baba the mega global internet commerce company had donated almost $10 trillion for the so-called state strategy of Common prosperitya gesture that the government, or the Chinese Communist Party, it is the same, should have eternally recognized.

But Ma’s criticism of China’s financial regulatory reforms outweighed his generosity. It is T missing for two years. His crime, unknown, he must have received it Xi Jinping like a real offense. He is not charged with any crime but is As if he had never existed.

systematic disappearance plan

This case was not the first nor will it be the last of a system plan of enforced disappearances at the Asian giant which, as he observes Miguel Otero Iglesiasin the Royal Elcano Institutetransits from one state capitalism always socialism with market

Only in 2015, remember the BBC, it was impossible to locate at least five executives. Among them, at Guo Guangchangmultinational president Fosun International and best known outside of China for being the owner of the Wanderers of Wolverhamptona British team that plays in the premier league.

Guo He disappeared in December of the same year and, as in previous cases, the company announced during his absence that it was collaborating with official investigations. In case of Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-Canadian businessman, is different. He was the victim of a Hong Kong hotel kidnapping. A millionaire among millionaires, it was made public last year that the regime accused him of corruption and that he was in prison.

In 2020, Ren Zhiqiang, another wealthy businessman in the real estate sector paid dearly for his audacity. Ren had assessed Xi Jinping of clown for its management with the pandemic. Overnight, nothing was heard from him. But it didn’t take him long to reappear the same year sitting on the bench of a trial that lasted a day. The sentence was written: Sentenced to 18 years in prison for corruption.

The Prankster of Corruption

Just scratch for new names to emerge. The explanations of the regime in which it seems to try to perpetuate itself Xi Jinping, they go from silence to defending their justice system. The recurring argument is that businessmen, who at one time came out critical of the government, were corrupt.

The mixed formula of communism and capitalism generated a collective of billionaires with power that made them believe they could follow or argue with Xi Jinping.

In this one spiral of disappearances fear reigns in the world’s second largest economy. The mixed formula of communism and capitalism generated a collective of billionaires with power that made them believe they could follow or argue with a regime that Xi is ready to defend with an iron fist.

With the illusion of enjoying a certain freedom, the disappeared spoke more than necessary and sealed their fate. The message is clear and definitive for the rest of these oligarchs who have known how to prosper: Either you’re one hundred percent with Xi or you’re not.