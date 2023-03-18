Donald Trump calls for demonstrations ahead of potential arrest on Tuesday





Former President Donald Trump called for protests and predicted he would be arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPTED AND HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT LAW OFFICE, WHICH HAS HELPED SET NEW VIOLENT CRIME RECORDS AND WHOSE HEAD IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, NO CRIME CAN BE PROVEN, AND BASED ON AN ANCIENT, FULLY DEBUNKED FAIRY TALE (BY MANY OTHER PROSECUTORS!), THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. OUR NATION!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Saturday morning, writing in all caps.

Trump’s post comes amid growing speculation that the former president could soon be indicted as part of the Manhattan DA’s investigation into a $130,000 refund paid to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment he paid adult film actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump predicted he would be arrested next week. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In an earlier post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote, “OUR NATION IS NOW THIRD WORLD AND DYING. THE AMERICAN DREAM IS DEAD!”

Trump also reiterated his claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him “AND WITH IT, THE HEART OF OUR OUR COUNTRY and he added that American patriots are “ARRESTED AND HELD IN CAPTIVITY LIKE ANIMALS, WHILE LEFT-WING CRIMINALS AND THOUGHTS ARE ALLOWED TO WALK THE STREETS, KILL AND BURN WITHOUT RETRIBUTION.”

He also made reference to inflation and crime, saying these issues are “DESTROYING OUR VERY WAY OF LIFE”.

Newsweek has reached out to former President Trump’s team via email for further comment.

The former president’s latest remarks on a potential arrest come after speculation of a possible indictment grew in recent days, with NBC New York reporting Friday that local, state and federal law enforcement are bracing for the possibility. of an indictment the next day. week, citing five senior officials familiar with the matter.

Any impeachment would likely center on Trump’s company classifying a financial reimbursement to Cohen as legal fees. It is against New York State law for businesses to misclassify the nature of expenses and such misclassification may result in a misdemeanor charge.

This charge can be elevated to a felony if the inaccuracy occurred in order to cover up another crime. Cohen previously pleaded guilty to campaign finance charges after helping arrange payments to Daniels.

Updated 03/18/23 08:25 EDT: This article has been updated to include more information.

