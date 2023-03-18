PM Modi opens global millet conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference on Saturday, March 18 at Subramaniam Hall, NASC Complex, IARI Campus, PUSA New Delhi.

The two-day global conference will feature sessions on all important issues related to millets (Shree Anna) such as promotion and awareness of millets among growers, consumers and other stakeholders; millet value chain development; health and nutritional aspects of millets; commercial links; research and development etc.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and visited the exhibition cum Buyer Seller Meet Pavilion. He also unveiled a commemorative stamp and commemorative coin.

In addition, PM Modi has digitally launched Indian Millet Startup Compendium (Shri Anna) and Millet Standards Book (Shri Anna).

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone for organizing the World Millet Conference and said that such events are not only a necessity for global good, but also a symbol of the responsibilities of India towards the global good.

Stressing the importance of turning a resolution into a desirable outcome, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that the year 2023 has been declared the International Year of Millet by the United Nations after India’s persistent efforts.

He said he was delighted that India’s campaign is a significant step in this direction as the world celebrates the International Year of Millet.

The Prime Minister pointed out that brainstorming sessions will be held on topics such as millet cultivation, millet economics, health benefits and farmers’ income, among others, with the active participation of Gram Panchayat, Krishi Kendras, agricultural schools, colleges and universities as well as the Indian Embassies and several foreign countries.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the unveiling of a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion as well as the launch of the Millet Standards Book and the statement of the Indian Millet Research Institute of the ‘ICAR as a global center of excellence.

He asked the delegates to visit the exhibition on site and understand all the dimensions related to the cultivation of millet under one roof.

He expressed his appreciation for the youth initiative to bring start-ups for millet-related businesses and agriculture. This is an indication of India’s commitment to millet, he said.

The Prime Minister briefed foreign delegates on India’s branding initiatives for millet, as India now calls it millet – Shree Anna.

He clarified that Shri Anna is not limited to food or agriculture.

Those familiar with Indian tradition will understand the importance of prefixing Shree above all else.

Highlighting the government’s continued efforts to transform Shree Anna into a global movement, the Prime Minister informed that millets were declared nutri-cereals in 2018 where work was done at all levels, from raising awareness among farmers to its benefits to generate interest in the market.

Prime Minister Modi noted that millets are mainly grown in 12 to 13 different states in the country where home consumption per month per person did not exceed 3 kilograms while consumption has increased to 14 kilograms per month today.

He also informed that the sale of food products made from millet has also seen an increase of around 30%. He also noted the creation of millet cafes outside of social media channels dedicated to millet recipes, according to a PMO release.

Millets have also been selected from 19 districts across the country under the One District, One Product scheme, PM Modi added.

Informing that about 2.5 crore smallholder farmers are directly involved in millet production in India, the Prime Minister noted that they face the challenges of climate change even though they own very little land.

Millet Mission in India – The Shri Anna campaign will prove to be a boon for 2.5 million farmers in the country, the Prime Minister has said.

He pointed out that this is the first time after independence that the government is looking after 2.5 crores of smallholder farmers who grow millet.

Noting that millet is now reaching shops and markets through processed and packaged food products, the Prime Minister pointed out that the incomes of these smallholder farmers of 2.5 crores will increase when the Shree Anna market is boosted, thus strengthening the rural economy.

The Prime Minister informed that more than 500 startups working on Shree Anna have emerged and a large number of FPOs have also come forward in recent years.

He also pointed out that a complete supply chain is being developed in the country where women from self-help groups in small villages produce millet products that end up in shopping malls and supermarkets.