Pakistani court overturns arrest warrant for ex-PM Khan amid booming court cases

A federal court in Pakistan on Friday suspended an arrest warrant for the country’s populist former prime minister, Imran Khan, clearing the way for him to appear before a judge on Saturday to face charges of illegal selling state gifts given to him during his four-year reign. .

The verdict also eased a tense standoff between Khan’s supporters and law enforcement outside his residence in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, where dozens of people were injured on both sides.

The clashes erupted on Tuesday when police attempted to arrest the leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party for failing to appear at the Magistrate’s Court in the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to make against allegations of corruption.

Khan, who was shot in the leg at a political rally last November, defended his absence from court proceedings, saying authorities failed to provide him with adequate security during his previous court appearances.

The cricketer-turned-politician hero was ousted from office last April by a parliamentary vote of no confidence. He has since been slapped with dozens of legal challenges across Pakistan, ranging from sedition and terrorism to corruption charges, his lawyers told a Lahore provincial court on Friday.

“There are 94 cases against me. If six more are registered, it will be a century,” Khan said as he attended court proceedings in Lahore before being granted bail by the provincial court. in eight cases filed against him on terrorism charges.

Khan denies all the allegations, saying his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was behind the business to prevent him from running for office and staging a return to power. He also accused the government of unleashing a crackdown on PTI leaders and workers to dissuade them from participating in elections scheduled for later this year.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gather with sticks and chant slogans outside Khan’s residence in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2023.

The government denies the charges, saying they have nothing to do with the opposition leader’s legal challenges, nor do they target the opposition party.

Khan alleged in a tweet on Friday that authorities had carried out fresh raids on his party’s activists in Islamabad.

“Today they have arbitrarily arrested over 70 of our workers in Islamabad. This is condemnable and absolutely unacceptable. They must be released immediately,” tweeted Khan, who remains Pakistan’s most popular politician, according to the latest surveys. There was no immediate reaction from the government to the accusations.

Khan has demanded an early election in massive protest rallies his party has held across the country since his ousting. The campaign was interrupted by the November shooting attack on him. He accused Sharif and an unnamed army general, among others, of plotting to kill him. Sharif dismissed the charges and dismissed Khan’s demands for early elections as unconstitutional.

The political unrest comes as Pakistan grapples with a deepening economic crisis. Attempts by Sharif administrations to persuade the International Monetary Fund to resume critical lending to his cash-strapped country have so far failed due to a lack of key reforms.

Security in the country has also deteriorated recently following increasing militant attacks, mainly claimed by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

