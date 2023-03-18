Letters: Don’t Rewrite Important Covid Pandemic History





Des Morgan reflects on his comments from 2020, on governments’ response to the Covid pandemic. At the time, Des wrote that the government had exaggerated the Covid threat. He backs this up, in his March 13, 2023 letter claiming the government’s chief scientist said the lockdown was not working. Is the same chief scientist who said he was advocating louder than anyone for lockdown action, but received a rebuke from the then Chief Medical Officer and Cabinet Secretary. Des thinks Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages support his view. If I wanted to reassess: did the government overstate the scientists’ prognosis or did it drag its feet and avoid taking the necessary action, my starting point would not be a Daily Telegraph analysis of WhatsApp messages between selfish Conservative politicians and civil servants. After all, the Telegraph still puts the short-term profit of big business as the number one priority, eclipsing public health issues, opposing public health measures even as the Covid death toll rose. I would assess what the scientific advice was against the public statements and actions of this government. The first plan was to have no plan and let the bodies pile up. Sing happy birthday while washing your hands. Eventually, the government was forced to introduce containment measures. These have saved thousands of lives here (millions worldwide). Lockdowns are just one of a series of public health measures, and it should be noted that they have all been opposed by a particular coterie of conspiracy theorists. While his real Hancock uses comments about scaring people, when the situation was indeed scary, he also keeps news about the scary information that governments eat to help spread the virus. The question is too important to allow the history of the pandemic so far to be rewritten. Peter Smith Woodside Avenue Swindon Rail commuters pay a lot more for less The Government’s failure to act has left commuters on local trains from Chippenham to Bath and Bristol, Kemble, Cheltenham, Swindon or London, to shell out increasingly exorbitant sums for increasingly unreliable journeys. All this in the midst of a cost of living crisis. Ministers really cannot continue to turn a blind eye to these problems. The reality is that people are paying more for less on our rail network. There are more delays and cancellations, compounded by the government’s inability to deal with strikes. However, the prices of tickets and subscriptions are constantly increasing. If this government had even an ounce of decency, it would immediately freeze rail fares. It would at least help families struggling with the cost of living crisis that Liz Truss and her fellow Tories helped create. But like their councilor pals in Wiltshire, the Tory government’s message to the rest of us is ‘pay more to get less’. Only a change in national and local leadership will change that. Dr Brian Mathew Wiltshire Liberal Democrat Councilor Have a view on the news? Send a letter to the editor via letters@swindonadvertiser.co.uk or letters@gazetteandherald.co.uk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swindonadvertiser.co.uk/news/health/23393402.letters-dont-rewrite-important-covid-pandemic-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related