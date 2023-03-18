Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday in a criminal case in New York | donald trump





Donald Trump posted on his own Truth Social social media platform that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in the New York criminal case involving silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Earlier this year, the former US president called for protests from his supporters if he were charged in one of several criminal investigations in New York, Georgia, and by federal authorities into his conduct regarding allegations of illegal campaign payments, election interference, efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and keeping top secret documents at his home after leaving office. On Saturday, he posted: Take back our nation!

In New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ team is investigating the silent money case and expected Trump could be charged as early as next week.

But without any official confirmation of the likelihood or timing of charges, Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, posted on Truth Social a message referring to himself at the third person, including the statement: The by far the leading Republican candidate and former President of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

Law enforcement officials in New York have made security preparations for the possibility that Trump could be indicted.

There has been no public announcement of a timeline for the secret grand juries’ work in the case, including any potential votes on whether to indict Trump.

Messages left Saturday at the district attorney’s office were not immediately returned. Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Trump did not provide any details on social media about how he knew about the planned arrest, citing only illegal leaks. In his posts, he repeated his lies that the 2020 presidential election he lost to Joe Biden was stolen because of voter fraud, and he urged his supporters to protest. Take back our nation!

This language was reminiscent of the then-president’s message leading up to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when thousands of his extremist supporters swarmed Congress in an ultimately unsuccessful effort to prevent official certification of victory. Bidens.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has resided at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and transferred his residency to Florida from his native New York.

David Aronberg, State’s Attorney for the Country of Palm Beach in Florida, told CNN that if Trump were indicted in New York, there would be protests here and added: You have to worry about potential violence.

He noted there would be questions about whether Trump would surrender to authorities in New York or face extradition from Florida, adding that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former Trump ally but now a potential rival for the 2024 election, and a target of Trump’s wrath, must sign [any] extradition orders.

It emerged in January that Bragg had taken the surprise decision to appoint a grand jury to hear evidence in the Daniels case.

Daniels met with investigators in Manhattan earlier this week to discuss Trump’s role in a $130,000 payment she received in 2016 aimed at deterring her from going public with allegations that she had a sexual affair with Trump. in 2006, before his political career but during his marriage to Melania Trump an infidelity that Trump denies.

This while Cohen testified before the New York grand jury in the case. In 2016, during the election Trump won, Cohen made the payment and arranged another payment to another woman, as Trump faced allegations of prior sexual assault and harassment by multiple women with money pouring into Trump’s leadership, Cohen claimed.

Any charges in this case would most likely involve state crimes of falsifying business documents, usually a misdemeanor but a felony if part of a cover-up or broader criminal act, and here could revolve around the illegality of campaign financing.

In 2018, federal prosecutors charged Cohen with campaign finance crimes related to payments to Daniels and a Playboy model, Karen McDougal, arguing that the payments amounted to ineligible gifts to Trump’s campaign effort.

McDougal, who was paid $150,000, alleged that she had an affair with groom Trump in 2006-2007. He denied it.

Cohen pleaded guilty, served time in prison, and was disbarred. Federal prosecutors have never charged Trump with any crime.

Separately, last year, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor and former senior Justice Department official, as a special adviser to oversee the investigations. on Trump’s role in keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

And in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump interfered in the state’s 2020 election.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump and his eponymous family business, the Trump Organization, claiming it deceived banks and tax authorities about asset values ​​to obtain loans and benefits. tax.

In January, the Trump Organization was fined for tax evasion. Trump himself was not tried and denied any knowledge of the criminal scheme. Bragg said at the time that he was closing a chapter, but now we move on to the next chapter as the Stormy Daniels case continues.

And in April, the civil trial is due to take place in a case where former E magazine columnist Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Earlier this month, the judge said he would allow the use at trial of an infamous tape of Trump bragging about sexual assault on women.

Carroll also sued Trump for defamation after he denied the rape happened or that he knew of her, after he first described the alleged attack in a 2019 book.

