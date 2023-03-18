US opposes Chinese ceasefire proposal in Ukraine

The White House rejects Beijing’s proposal for a truce in Ukraine, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week and a subsequent phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We would be concerned if, coming out of this meeting, there was some sort of call for a ceasefire, John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said in an interview with VOA on Friday. . Although a ceasefire sounds good, it actually ratifies Russia’s gains on the ground.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said earlier Friday that talks with Xi could lead to new approaches to the war in Ukraine.

I am sure that our leader and the Chinese leader will exchange their assessments of the situation there, he said. We’ll see what ideas emerge after that.

Kirby suggested that a ceasefire could give Moscow an opportunity to prepare for a more effective assault on Ukraine in the future. A ceasefire at this stage, he added, does not serve Ukraine’s interests and would constitute a violation of the United Nations Charter, as it would take away from recognition that Russia is illegally in Ukraine.

Cautiously welcoming Beijing’s involvement, Zelenskyy said success would depend on actions, not words.

Last month, Beijing released its 12 point frame for a political settlement in Ukraine, calling for a direct dialogue as soon as possible to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.

The document lacked details on the resolution of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory or on security guarantees for Ukraine. He did not call for the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Chinese patterns

By offering a ceasefire, the Chinese appear to be trying to salvage something for Putin, said David Kramer, executive director of the George W. Bush Institute.

Russian forces are not well, he told VOA. And we don’t need Chinese intervention at this point.

Not all observers are quick to dismiss Beijing’s diplomatic overtures. Given that Putin has cut ties with the West and become more dependent on China, Xi may have a decent chance of brokering peace, said George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a think tank that advocates restraint in US foreign policy.

It has limited room for maneuver[ing] completely dismissing Chinese involvement, Beebe told VOA.

On the Ukrainian side, Beebe noted that although they are not dependent on Beijing, they realize that China is potentially an important wild card. Zelenskyy would like to engage with Xi, if only to prevent Beijing from supporting Putin militarily, which could alter the outcome of wars.

Slim outlook

The prospects of a ceasefire acceptable to the warring parties at this stage are slim.

Recent polls show that 85% of Ukrainians believe that no territorial concessions are acceptable even if it means a longer war. kyiv is demanding that Russia withdraw from areas taken since its February 2022 invasion as well as from the Crimean peninsula, which Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, Moscow would oppose any truce that would require it to withdraw from newly annexed Ukrainian territories, said James Acton, co-director of the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. It is even less likely that he will agree to withdraw from Crimea.

He’s had it since 2014, Acton told VOA. It is the crowning achievement of Putin’s reign.

Even with little prospect of a concrete outcome, news of the meeting with Xi gave Putin a diplomatic boost on the same day the International Criminal Court announced it wanted to bring the Russian leader to justice for crimes of alleged war.

Because of the warrant, if Putin travels to a country party to the ICC, that country has a legal obligation to arrest him and hand him over to the court, ICC President Piotr Hofmanski told VOA.

Growing diplomatic ambition

Xi’s plan to visit Moscow is the latest sign of Chinese leaders’ growing diplomatic ambition, following the announcement last week of a Beijing-brokered deal that allowed Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic relations after seven years of hostility.

China is signaling that it wants to be involved in a future peace process, said Yale Paul Tsai China Center law faculty member Moritz Rudolf.

Part of that is being seen as a responsible international major power, he told VOA.

This makes Washington uneasy. I don’t think the United States wants to be in a situation where China develops a reputation around the world for being a peacemaker, Beebe said.

Kirby insisted that the administrations’ opposition to the ceasefire is not because it was proposed by China.

I was very clear. This is the principle of a ceasefire demanded at the moment, which would essentially only ratify the achievements of Russia, he said.

Paris Huang, Misha Komadovsky, Guofu Yang contributed to this report.