State of Indonesia in the new metropolis of Dungli. It should be eco-friendly, say critics, Czech television known as T24 threatens both local and old





Indonesia began building a new metropolis in the middle of last year, when President Joko Widodo announced that Jakarta would lose its function as the country’s administrative center. Jakarta is now a dusty, indestructible capital that threatens land and floods. The plans for the new metropolis, which could be twice the size of New York, are spectacular. Indont initel is about a futuristic green city full of forests and parks, which will use renewable energy sources and smart waste disposal. The digital presentation shared by the government shows a city where people walk along tree-lined pavements, the roofs of buildings are covered in vegetation and surrounded by ponds and some streams. Skyscrapers and traditional architecture The building combines modern skyscrapers with traditional Indonesian architecture: the presidential thumb is shaped like a garuda, a mythical bird and national symbol of Indonesia. In some houses you can see elements used by the original population of the archipelago. Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono said in a statement that the city’s infrastructure was 30 percent complete. Construction of the tallest buildings, such as the Presidential Tower, is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Now all you can see in the city center is heaps of heaps of heaps of dirt, diggers and jacks. On some construction sites there is a blackboard on which it is written how the building will grow there. A QR code was also available on at least one of the buildings, after scanning it a three-dimensional visualization of the building will be displayed. Velda asserts that the construction of a new city is sensitive to the environment. But the environmental activist warns the project will accelerate deforestation in the area where one of the rainforest’s most widespread and oldest dogs is found. The island of Borneo, where the new metropolis will be built, has suffered in the past from the destruction of oil palm plantations and the exploitation of coal mines. Construction threatens unique species of life Dwi Sawung of the non-governmental ecological organization Indonesian Living Environment Forum, which is overseeing the construction of the new metropolis, pointed out that the project does not take into account unique animal species, such as orangutans and bears. polar. According to him, the new city will cross the corridor used for migration. The first two should be the first floor of Ivoich, so only construction could begin. So hurry, shut down the area immediately, Sawung said. Experts have expressed their concerns about the way the city will be equipped with energy. The government has promised to rely on smart energy, but environmental campaigners believe current coal-fired power stations will run out in the short term.

Do not touch the graves of our ancestors, call for revenge Public transport is promised, activists say there are a lot of cars on the streets of the city, but it can be assumed that there will be air transport between the new metropolis and Jakarta, which is about 100 kilometers away . The original residents, who have lost their land to the project, fear that the city’s traffic will make life difficult for them. We don’t want to be fooled. We don’t want them to mess up the graves of our ancestors and change things, said indigenous community scientist Sibukdin, who will be building nearby. the tribes promised that they would be the first to respect the natives and expel those who stole their homes. The opening ceremony of the city is celebrated by the Indonesian government on August 17 of the fifth year. On this day, Indonesia celebrated Independence Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ct24.ceskatelevize.cz/svet/3572600-indonesie-stavi-v-dzungli-novou-metropoli-ekologicti-aktiviste-kritizuji The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related