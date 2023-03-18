Pakistani court revokes arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani judge filed a warrant for the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday March 18, his lawyers said, after the ex-cricket star, who had skipped several hearings, surrendered to court .

The 70-year-old has been embroiled in a slew of legal cases since being ousted in a no-confidence motion last year and lobbying the shaky coalition government, which replaced him, to to organize early elections.

Earlier this week, Khan’s supporters fought pitched battles with police sent to arrest him in the eastern city of Lahore after he failed to appear in court on corruption charges, citing security concerns.

“The court canceled the arrest warrant after marking the presence of Imran Khan. The hearing has been postponed until March 30,” one of Khan’s lawyers, Gohar Khan, told AFP.

Khan, in office from 2018 to 2022, faces a series of legal challenges, including one that prompted an unsuccessful attempt to arrest him on Tuesday.

He was due to answer in court on Saturday on charges of illegally selling state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries during his tenure.

Khan says he followed legal procedures to acquire the gifts.

The 70-year-old reached the capital on Saturday afternoon and was heading to court in a motorcade surrounded by supporters.

After days of legal wrangling, Khan drove over 300 km from Lahore to the court complex in Islamabad, but was unable to get out of the car.

About 4,000 supporters swarmed the compound, throwing rocks and throwing bricks at the officers who responded with tear gas.

The court, however, accepted Khan’s attendance, his lawyers said.

Islamabad’s police chief told local TV channel Geo News that Khan’s supporters attacked police near the courthouse and fired tear gas shells, prompting police to fire more tear gas.

Khan has led nationwide protests since his ousting from power last year and brought a series of cases against him.

Punjab provincial police chief Usman Anwar told a news conference in Lahore that officers came to Khan’s home on Saturday to intercept people who had been involved in earlier clashes with the police and had arrested 61 people, in particular for throwing Molotov cocktails.

Earlier this week, police and Khan’s supporters clashed outside his home during the attempted arrest.

Hours before leaving his home, the former cricketer star told Reuters he had formed a committee to lead his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), should he be arrested.

Khan, who was shot and injured while campaigning in November, said in the interview that the threat to his life was greater than before and claimed – without providing evidence – that his political opponents and l army wanted to prevent him from standing for election later this year. .

The military and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has denied being behind the cases against Khan. The military – which has an outsized role in Pakistan, having ruled the country for almost half of its 75-year history – has said it remains neutral on politics.

