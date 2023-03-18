Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday





Washington CNN—

Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected to be arrested as part of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation next week and called for protests as New York law enforcement York are preparing for a possible indictment.

In a social media post, Trump, referring to himself, said the leading Republican candidate and former US president would be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

Protest, take back our nation, he wrote.

CNN John Miller reported that meetings have been taking place throughout the week between municipal, state and federal law enforcement officials in New York City on how to prepare for a possible indictment of Trump in connection with of a years-long investigation into a silent money scheme involving an adult film. actress Stormy Daniels.

Any indictment of the former president, who is seeking re-election in 2024, would mark a historic first and would quickly shift the political discourse around an already divisive figure. Although Trump has a long history of civil litigation before and after taking office, a criminal charge would represent a dramatic escalation in his legal woes as he strives to retake the White House.

Trump has not said why he expects to be arrested. The former president campaigned for his team to piss off his base and think an indictment would help him politically, several people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Another witness is expected to testify Monday before the grand jury investigating the silent payments, according to a source familiar with the investigation. It is not clear if this would be the last witness before voting on a possible indictment.

His legal team has anticipated that an indictment will take place soon and has been preparing behind the scenes for the next steps.

A spokesperson for Trump said on Saturday that the former president had not received notification from the Manhattan District Attorneys’ Office of a possible indictment, but correctly emphasized his innocence in his message.

Anticipating a potential Republican line of defense on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, tweeted on Saturday that any potential indictment of the former president would represent an outrageous abuse of power by the prosecutors’ office. of the Manhattan district.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office declined to comment on Saturday.

Trump has complained privately that he thinks he’s going to be charged only because he thinks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hates him, according to a source familiar with Trump.

His call to demonstrate in response to a possible arrest echoes his last days in office, when he repeatedly urged his supporters to reject the results of the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the deadly January 6 attack. 2021 against the US Capitol.

Some of Trump’s advisers had privately urged him not to call for protests, concerned about the optics of a mass protest in the streets of Manhattan spiraling out of control or resembling the 2021 insurrection.

Trump’s defense team should be notified of any possible indictments and then begin negotiations for surrender and a first appearance.

Trump’s team has repeatedly said he would not accept an invitation to testify before the grand jury. But multiple sources familiar with the thinking of his legal teams say that if there is an indictment, he would negotiate an agreed surrender date with the district attorney’s office.

The Trumps team has been huddled together all week to plan various scenarios, including Trump traveling to New York as well as a remote hearing where he is staying at Mar-a-Lago, according to sources familiar with the meetings.

Some members of his legal team are advising Trump to request a remote appearance for security reasons in the event of an indictment, but it is unclear whether he would agree to this as he has also discussed with his team wanting to do so. a statement to the courthouse, sources said.

Trump is also considering hiring a new TV-friendly attorney who can handle outside media, sources said. The former president is known for hiring lawyers and advisers based on their television appearances and their ability to defend him in the media.

Two attorneys currently involved in Justice Department investigations around the former president, Jim Trusty and Christina Bobb, were brought into Trump’s fold after he saw them on television.

The campaign is also adding staff to focus on messaging around the potential indictment, a detail first reported by The New York Times.

Law enforcement discussions focused on how to navigate the potential indictment of a criminal charge by a New York County grand jury and the choreography around the possibility of an unprecedented arrest of a former president. The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN’s investigation following Trump’s postings on Saturday.

Trump’s US Secret Service details would deliver him to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to be fingerprinted, then photographed at the offices of the District Attorney’s Detective Team. As is customary in cases where a defendant is allowed to surrender voluntarily, after his arrest is processed, the former president would be arraigned directly before a judge where he would likely be released on his own.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the discussions said several concerns were addressed in the planning process, including courthouse security and the possibility of protests or gatherings outside the courthouse. justice by Trump supporters or counter-protests by anti-Trump protesters, with the risk of the two groups clashing.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

