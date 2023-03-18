Erdogan turns against Finland’s NATO bid





Ankara’s decision should allow Helsinki to join the alliance, while the Turkish president is still opposed to supporting Sweden’s candidacy Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday ended months of diplomatic delay and asked the Turkish parliament to back Finland’s NATO bid. A simultaneous decision by another recalcitrant country, Hungary, to schedule a Finnish ratification vote on March 27 means the US-led defense alliance would likely grow to 31 nations within months. NATO expansion into a country with an 1,340 km border with Russia would double the length of the bloc’s border with its Cold War-era foe. Photo: AFP Finland had initially aimed to join NATO aspirant Sweden, which faces a litany of disputes with Turkey that ultimately sank its chance to join the bloc ahead of an alliance summit in July. Helsinki and Stockholm ended decades of military misalignment and demanded to join the world’s most powerful defense alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Their candidacies were accepted at a NATO summit in June last year, signaling the Western world’s desire to stand up to Russia in the face of Europe’s most serious conflict since the Second World War. World War. However, the nominations still need to be ratified by the alliance’s 30 member parliaments, a process that was put on hold once it reached Turkey and Hungary. Friday’s breakthrough followed months of tense negotiations between Ankara and northern neighbors that repeatedly threatened to collapse. Erdogan told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that Helsinki had shown a strong commitment to addressing his security concerns. We have decided to launch Finland’s NATO accession protocol in our parliament, Erdogan told reporters after the talks. Erdogan added that he hoped he would endorse the candidacy ahead of Turkey’s crucial general election in May. Turkey’s parliament is expected to end its current session in the middle of next month. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Turkey’s decision, but stressed the importance of Sweden joining as quickly as possible. What’s important is that Finland and Sweden quickly become full members of NATO, not that they join at exactly the same time, Stoltenberg said. The White House echoed the position of NATO leaders. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had urged Hungary to complete Sweden and Finland’s ratification process without delay. Erdogan had accused the Nordic neighbors of breaching the terms of a separate deal they struck in June last year under which Turkey agreed to approve the bids. Turkey has sought the extradition of dozens of Kurds and other suspects it accuses of having links to banned militants and a failed coup attempt in 2016. Erdogan expressed particular displeasure with Sweden, a country with a larger Kurdish diaspora and a longer history of disputes with Ankara. Finland and Sweden had initially resisted breaking their offers, but Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who made NATO membership a priority after taking office in October last year , said on Tuesday that the likelihood of Finland joining the bloc on its own had increased. Niinisto called Erdogan’s decision very important for all of Finland, but added that Finland’s bid is not complete without Sweden.

