Trump news today: Donald Trump predicts arrest on Tuesday as possible indictment looms

Donald Trump predicted his arrest on Tuesday in a furious all-caps Truth Social post calling for protests to take back our nation as he paints a violent vision of America in chaos.

Law enforcement is reportedly preparing for the possibility of his indictment in connection with the silent payment of Stormy Daniels. A spokesman for Mr. Trump later clarified that there had been no notifications of arrests or charges, other than illegal leaks to news outlets.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has ordered his attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury regarding conversations he had with the former president regarding classified documents found at his property in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

On social media, Mr. Trump triumphantly returned to Facebook and posted no less than eight videos on his Truth Social account on Friday. YouTube also announced the end of its ban on the platform after the video-sharing site and others suspended the former president following the attack on the US Capitol.

McCarthy slammed for using House Speaker role to prevent justice from happening

As Republicans dutifully rally around the former president to defend him against potential criminal charges before considering any evidence or the as-yet-unannounced indictment, lawmakers and activist groups have condemned the statement by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accusing the Manhattan District Attorney of an outrageous abuse of power.

McCarthy also said he is directing House committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.

A statement from Congressional Integrity Projects Brad Woodhouse said Mr McCarthy was using his power as Speaker of the House of Representatives to try to prevent justice from happening, threatening and intimidating those investigating Trump’s alleged wrongdoing with their own investigations.

Kevin McCarthy gave way as president to Trump, election deniers, white nationalist sympathizers and the MAGA cult and he lost the moral height to lead, he added.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 5:43 PM

Top GOP official accuses prosecutors of dangerous new low with comparisons to socialist dictators

House Republican Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik said illegal leaks about Trump’s arrest announced by Trump himself were un-American and claimed the radical left has reached a dangerous new low in third world countries.

In a statement full of randomly capitalized words, Ms Stefanik claimed that the radical left would now follow the example of socialist dictators and arrest President Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president of the United States, because they cannot beat President Trump on the ballot. box.

What these corrupt left-wing prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and their socialist allies fail to understand is that America’s earliest patriots have never been more motivated to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE…to save our great republic, she added.

His remarks follow other senior Republican officials rushing to defend the former president without seeing an indictment or prosecution filing outlining the allegations and potential evidence against Mr Trump.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 5:22 PM

No one is above the law: Reactions as Trump claims all hell will be stopped next week

Celebrities from across the world of culture have reacted to the latest news regarding former US President Donald Trump. The Independents Louis Chilton reports:

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 5:01 PM

Trump rages on Truth Social as he woos donations from supporters

After soliciting donations from supporters through his Truth Social account, Donald Trump again invoked inflammatory and apocalyptic rhetoric around his 2024 campaign and potential criminal charges after predicting he would be arrested on Tuesday.

Another all-caps message on Saturday about 45 minutes after he asked his supporters to send in your campaign contribution called on his supporters to protest, protest, protest to save America.

He once again asserted that the United States was being dragged into World War III while the Biden administration was killing our nation.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump said he wrote his messages without any direct knowledge of the timing of any arrests.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 4:50 PM

New York City Mayor's office always ready to prepare law enforcement for Trump's indictment

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not specify what security measures the city and federal, state and local law enforcement would have considered ahead of a possible indictment against Donald Trump.

In a statement to Gothamist, he said the city always remains prepared for any significant potential events.

In coordination with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, the NYPD always remains ready to respond to events on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe, he said Saturday.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 4:43 PM

There will be no dead ends at Mar-a-Lago

A lawyer for Donald Trump has said the former president would not refuse to surrender to authorities if charged in Manhattan District prosecutors’ investigation into the silent payment of Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Most people would collapse under the weight of that, he said. He seems to turn everything into a positive and everything into a boost for his campaign, so I’m sure it will join that long list of things that people think no one could overcome, but he will.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 4:00 PM

Congressman to McCarthy: Do you even know what the charges are? No

Democratic US Representative Ted Lieu has hit back at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s baseless suggestion that New York prosecutors are subverting democracy with a criminal investigation into Donald Trump

Do you even know what the fees are? Did you see any of the grand jury evidence? No, Mr. Lieu wrote.

You are a cowardly and partisan politician who does not respect the rule of law. In America, no one is above the law, including the person you bend your knee to, he added.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 3:40 PM

Here we go again: President McCarthy condemns potential indictment, orders House committees to investigate

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accused the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of an outrageous abuse of power following claims by Donald Trump that he would be prosecuted and arrested on yet-unannounced charges.

It’s an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor letting violent criminals through as he pursues political revenge against President Trump, the California congressman said on Twitter.

I call on the relevant committees to immediately investigate whether federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions, he added.

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 3:36 PM

Can Donald Trump still be elected president if he is indicted?

If Trump was indeed charged with a crime, it would be the first time an investigation into his inner circle (of which there have been several, the most famous having led to multiple indictments for figures linked to the 2016 campaign) continued the president himself.

What will happen to the 2024 race and Trump’s ability to participate if he faces a criminal indictment?

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 3:15 PM

Trump claims he is about to be charged. What happens next?

Two years after Donald Trump left office following a bloody attack on the nation’s capital, he may be set to face criminal charges.

The looming charges, unrelated to the attack on congressional headquarters that injured and traumatized dozens of police officers, instead stem from a 2016 payment his then-attorney made to a porn star who alleged that she and Mr. Trump had an affair.

The Independents John Bowden explains:

Alex WoodwardMarch 18, 2023 3:00 PM

